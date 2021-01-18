NCIS LA Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The Military Drama Series

NCIS Los Angeles is an American action television series combining elements of the military drama and police procedural genres, which premiered in September 2009. The series follows the exploits of the Los Angeles–based Office of Special Projects, an elite division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that specializes in undercover assignments. NCIS: Los Angeles is the first spin-off of the successful series NCIS, and the second series in the NCIS franchise. Read on to know about the cast of NCIS Los Angeles.

NCIS LA cast

Chris O'Donnell

NCIS Los Angeles cast includes G Callen, portrayed by Chris O'Donnell on screen. G Callen is the Lead Senior Field Agent and undercover operative attached to the NCIS Office of Special Projects. He speaks several languages fluently, including Russian, German, and French. Chris O'Donnell is an American actor and former model. He played Charlie Sims in Scent of a Woman, Chris Reece in School Ties, D'Artagnan in The Three Musketeers, Jack Foley in the drama film Circle of Friends, Dick Grayson in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, Jason Brown in Cookie's Fortune, and Wardell Pomeroy in Kinsey.

Peter Cambor

NCIS LA cast has Nate Getz, portrayed by American actor Peter Cambor. He plays the character of an Operational Psychologist originally attached to OSP in order to monitor the team's emotional well-being. Peter is also a writer and producer, best known for his role of Barry on Grace and Frankie. His other works include Wedding Band and Notes from the Underbelly.

Daniela Ruah

Daniela Ruah plays the role of Kensi Blye, who is the daughter of a Marine and, initially, the only female Field Agent attached to OSP. Ruah is a Portuguese-American actor, best known for her role in NCIS Los Angeles. Her first acting role came at 16 when she played Sara on the soap opera Jardins Proibidos. Her other works include Guiding Light, Inspector Max, Midnight Passion, Tu & Eu among others.

Adam Jamal Craig

NCIS Los Angeles cast has Adam Jamal Craig playing the character of Dominic Vail, who is a probationary agent and a technical specialist who was assigned to OSP straight out of training. He is partnered with Kensi and seen as a sort of younger brother to the other team members. Adam's most famous role has been in NCIS. He also appeared in The Office for two episodes. He owns a small IT company named HyperHerd Inc.

LL Cool J

LL Cool J portrays the character of Sam Hanna, who is a Senior Field Agent attached to OSP and G's partner. James Todd Smith, better known as LL Cool J is an American rapper, record producer, actor, author, and entrepreneur. A two-time Grammy Award winner, LL Cool J is known for hip hop hits such as Going Back to Cali, I'm Bad, The Boomin' System, Rock the Bells, and Mama Said Knock You Out.

