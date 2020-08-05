'The Office' To Re-release On The Streaming Site Peacock With Never-before-seen Scenes?

Popular American sitcom The Office will be relaunched on NCB Universal’s new streaming platform, Peacock. According to the chairman of Peacock and NCB Universal’s digital enterprises, Matt Strauss, the platform has an additional treat for The Office fans. Netflix currently has the exclusive rights of the show, however, after the end of 2020, Peacock will air the show from January 2021.

Peacock to re-introduce The Office

Matt Strauss, in an interview with a Hollywood news portal, stated that Peacock is re-introducing The Office and added that it will incorporate elements that were not shown earlier. He revealed that they are introducing the show in a ‘more complete way’ and that they would include never before seen content which was not a part of the original broadcast.

The Office, which aired from 2005 to 2013, was a huge success when it was originally broadcast on NBC. It was then picked up by Netflix who had a successful run with the show as well. According to reports, The Office beat FRIENDS as the ‘most-watched licensed show’ in 2019. All the nine seasons of the popular sitcom are currently being aired on Netflix who has the rights of the show.

The Office is a workplace comedy that was remade in various countries like the UK as well as in India. The Office cast includes Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinski as well as BJ Novak amongst others. The popular American sitcom also starred Ellie Kemper and Ed Helms towards the end of the show.

According to AP, Peacock draws its name from the venerable NBC logo, nods to its broadcast sibling with a free version but with limited programming. It also comes with commercials that will be capped at five minutes per hour, well under half of that carried by network and cable channels. A full-access subscription with ads is $4.99 monthly, while $9.99 a month buys an ad-free version, Peacock Premium.

Both kinds of subscriptions will carry live sports, and the latter to include exclusive Premier League soccer games. According to news agency AP, Peacock joins a streaming field that has dramatically expanded with recent additions Disney+, Apple+, and HBO Max joining the old-guard that includes Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.

(With Inputs from AP)

