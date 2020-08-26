Steve Carell Reveals He Felt 'emotionally Tortured' While Leaving 'The Office'

Steve Carell recently featured on the latest episode of An Oral History of The Office podcast that premiered on Spotify. Steve Carell played the role of Michael Scott, a childish and incompetent boss, for seven years in the American version of The Office. The actor left the show in the seventh season of the show in the emotionally charged episode titled Goodbye. During the podcast, Steve Carell revealed that exiting The Office was akin to 'emotional torture' for him, as he had spent seven years of his life on the show.

Steve Carell reveals that he felt emotionally tortured while leaving 'The Office'

An Oral History of The Office is hosted by Brian Baumgartner, the man who played Kevin Malone in The Office. During the latest episode of the podcast, Steve Carell talked to the host and revealed details about his exit from The Office. Steve Carell stated that his last episode on the show was almost more than he bargained for. He received a goodbye scene with every single member of the cast and felt like it was "emotional torture".

Steve Carell added that his final episode on the show was just fraught with emotion, joy, sadness, and nostalgia. However, the actor still appreciated his final moments in The Office and talked about how he enjoyed all his moments on the show. The actor added that the 22nd episode of season seven, Goodbye, was special for him as it allowed him to have some kind of finality with everyone from the cast of the show.

Steve Carell's Michael Scott started off as an Americanised version of Ricky Gervais' David Brent. However, after the poor reception of season one of the American version of The Office, Steve Carell's Michael Scott became an entirely different character who had his own personality and flaws. Steve Carell's character quickly became the highlight of the show and made the US version of The Office a global phenomenon. The Office ended back in 2013, after nine seasons on NBC. Other prominent actors from the show include John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and Ed Helms.

