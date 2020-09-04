'Raised By Wolves' Trailer Gains Attention On Social Media; Fans Call It 'incredible'

Ridley Scott is back with another sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves. The trailer of the series dropped a few weeks ago. Raised By Wolves trailer is well put as it will leave you intrigued without even revealing major plot points. Recently, HBO dropped the first three episodes of the show. Fans have been appreciating Ridley for her new sci-fi directorial. They also showed excitement for the full series.

One of the users hailed the series and called it 'incredible'. Some users also exclaimed how they watched the full series and can't get over Ridley's performance. Raised by Wolved trailer was called 'amazing' by several Twitteratis. Take a look at Raised by Wolves trailer reactions.

'Raised by Wolves' trailer reactions

So #RaisedByWolves is amazing so far. Another terrifying post-apocalyptic universe to sink your brain into. Fun fact: it takes place on Kepler 22b, which is actually the name of a real planet 587 light-years away. pic.twitter.com/bIHcpRC400 — Arin (@teslaheavy) September 4, 2020

I just finished episode one of @RaisedWolvesMAX on @hbomax and, yes, it is visually stunning, wonderfully written and acted, but all I really want to say about it is — don’t mess with Mother! #wow #scifi #RidleyScott #HBO #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/hlkuG8eAMS — Rust (@fmswlf) September 4, 2020

Also Read| Ridley Scott's 'Raised By Wolves' Trailer Is Intriguing Without Revealing The Plot; Watch

So #RaisedByWolves is amazing so far. Another terrifying post-apocalyptic universe to sink your brain into. Fun fact: it takes place on Kepler 22b, which is actually the name of a real planet 587 light-years away. pic.twitter.com/bIHcpRC400 — Arin (@teslaheavy) September 4, 2020

Also Read| Ridley Scott is working on 'Gladiator 2' script but says, "it's really challenging"

Ridley Scott’s latest sci-fi series trailer

The trailer shows the Mother narrating the story of Three Little Pigs to the human children. She tells them how a Big Bad Wolf once came to each pig’s house and tried to destroy it The trailer shows how there is an attack. There are shots of the mother gently holding the kids in her arms. Shots where she is seen undergoing a change.

Later in the trailer, the Mother is shown getting wounded and completely transforming from who she was. She is shown blowing out strange things from her mouth. In the end, a character is seen uttering, “that Big Bad Wolf she was talking about….was her”.

So what happened to the mother and the kids? Who is the creature who, in the end, says that the Big Bad Wolf in the story the kids heard was the Mother? Was the Mother designed to harm the characters in the show or does someone reprogram her? Is she a danger to the children or actually the protector?

Also Read| What's new on HBO Max in September? See a list of shows & movies arriving

As Deadline had reported, there are two androids, the Mother and the Father. The portal also revealed that the Mother and the Father deal with religious differences among humans. The logline of the series read that the Mother was designed to protect all, after the Earth was destroyed. Watch the trailer below.

The show has been written by Aaron Guzikowski and directed by Ridley Scott. The show stars Travis Fimmel, Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong. The show started premiering from September 3 on HBO max.

Also Read| What's leaving HBO Max in August 2020? Here are All The Films Leaving the Platform

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.