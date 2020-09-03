What's New On HBO Max In September? See A List Of Shows & Movies Arriving

HBO’s streaming service HBO Max has an incredible lineup of shows and films that can keep its ginormous subscriber base entertained for a long time. With shows such as Batwoman, Friends, Game of Thrones and Westworld the streaming platforms’ audiences have a horde of shows and even films to choose from. In September 2020 the streaming website is coming up with many new exciting original films and shows such as Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are and the Travis Fimmel starrer Raised by Wolves. Aside from this mind-blowing original titles many other old classics will also release on the platform. Read on to find out, “What’s new on HBO Max in September?”

What’s new on HBO Max in September?

HBO Max subscribers would be well aware of the fact that each month, the streaming service adds a fresh list of new movies. A lot of these films are HBO originals while others are old classics or theatrical titles. Some of the new original films coming to HBO Max in September 2020 are Unpregnant and Coastal Elites. Moreover, HBO subscribers this month, have been graced with some new and exciting HBO original shows. Raised by Wolves and We Are Who We Are are two news shows arriving on HBO Max this month.

Raised by Wolves

This sci-fi drama stars the Vikings actor Travis Fimmel and Amanda Collin. In Raised by Wolves, two androids are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious and virgin planet. When the human colony is under the threat of being torn apart by religious differences, these androids learn that controlling human beliefs is astronomically difficult. Raised by Wolves is definitely going to be an exciting watch for subscribers of HBO Max.

We Are Who We Are

The Call Me By Your Name famed director Luca Guadagnino will bring a new series on HBO this month. Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are focuses on two American kids who live on a U.S. military base near Venice, Italy in 2016. This drama series explores friendship, identity, first-love and immerses its audiences in the euphoria and angst of being a teenager.

Here are other films and shows coming to HBO Max in September 2020.

Released on September 1

93Queen, 2018

A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

Blood Diamond, 2006

Butterfield 8, 1960

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Caveman, 1981 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 1973

The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Doctor Who, Season 12

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Election, 1999

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Father of the Bride, 1950

Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992

Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)

Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002

Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020

Life with Father, 1947

Little, 2019 (HBO)

Little Women, 1949

Lost in Space, 1998

A Man Apart, 2003

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30

Marathon Man, 1976

Miracle Workers, Season 1

Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)

Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Star 80, 1983

Sunrise at Campobello, 1960

Superjail!, Seasons 1-4

Tennessee Johnson, 1942

The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

The Brak Show, 2000

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

The Conversation, 1974

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)

The Lake House, 2006

The Mexican, 2001

The Operative, 2019 (HBO)

The Outsiders, 1983

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

V for Vendetta, 2006

Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994

When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? 1966

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3

September 3

Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere

September 4

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera/ I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)

September 5

Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)

September 10

Unpregnant, Movie Premiere

September 11

Detention Adventure, Season 1

Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)

Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1

September 12

Coastal Elites (HBO)

September 14

The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

September 15

Re: ZERO, Season 2

September 17

Weston Woods, 2020

September 18

Habla Now (HBO)

La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)

September 19

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

September 23

Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)

Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)

September 25

Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)

September 26

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

September 27

Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)

