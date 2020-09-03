Last Updated:

What's New On HBO Max In September? See A List Of Shows & Movies Arriving

From "Raised by Wolves" to "Unpregnant", HBO Max will be streaming many new shows and films this month. Here's a list of all titles coming to HBO Max in Sept.

Written By
Disha Kandpal
what's new on hbo max in september

HBO’s streaming service HBO Max has an incredible lineup of shows and films that can keep its ginormous subscriber base entertained for a long time. With shows such as Batwoman, Friends, Game of Thrones and Westworld the streaming platforms’ audiences have a horde of shows and even films to choose from. In September 2020 the streaming website is coming up with many new exciting original films and shows such as Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are and the Travis Fimmel starrer Raised by Wolves. Aside from this mind-blowing original titles many other old classics will also release on the platform. Read on to find out, “What’s new on HBO Max in September?”

Read | Ridley Scott's 'Raised by Wolves' trailer is intriguing without revealing the plot; Watch

What’s new on HBO Max in September?

HBO Max subscribers would be well aware of the fact that each month, the streaming service adds a fresh list of new movies. A lot of these films are HBO originals while others are old classics or theatrical titles. Some of the new original films coming to HBO Max in September 2020 are Unpregnant and Coastal Elites. Moreover, HBO subscribers this month, have been graced with some new and exciting HBO original shows. Raised by Wolves and We Are Who We Are are two news shows arriving on HBO Max this month.

Read | 'The Lodge', 'Little Women' and other Telugu-dubbed Hollywood films on OTT

Raised by Wolves

This sci-fi drama stars the Vikings actor Travis Fimmel and Amanda Collin. In Raised by Wolves, two androids are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious and virgin planet. When the human colony is under the threat of being torn apart by religious differences, these androids learn that controlling human beliefs is astronomically difficult. Raised by Wolves is definitely going to be an exciting watch for subscribers of HBO Max.

We Are Who We Are

The Call Me By Your Name famed director Luca Guadagnino will bring a new series on HBO this month. Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are focuses on two American kids who live on a U.S. military base near Venice, Italy in 2016. This drama series explores friendship, identity, first-love and immerses its audiences in the euphoria and angst of being a teenager.

Read | Timothee Chalamet starrer 'Dune's' First Trailer to be out next month?

Here are other films and shows coming to HBO Max in September 2020.

Released on September 1

  • 93Queen, 2018
  • A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
  • A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
  • All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
  • Blood Diamond, 2006
  • Butterfield 8, 1960
  • Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
  • Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
  • Charlotte’s Web, 1973
  • The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
  • Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
  • Doctor Who, Season 12
  • Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
  • Dolores Claiborne, 1995
  • Election, 1999
  • Fatal Attraction, 1987
  • Father of the Bride, 1950
  • Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
  • Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)
  • Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
  • Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
  • Life with Father, 1947
  • Little, 2019 (HBO)
  • Little Women, 1949
  • Lost in Space, 1998
  • A Man Apart, 2003
  • Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
  • Marathon Man, 1976
  • Miracle Workers, Season 1
  • Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)
  • Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)
  • Miss Congeniality, 2000
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
  • Star 80, 1983
  • Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
  • Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
  • Tennessee Johnson, 1942
  • The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)
  • The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Bodyguard, 1992
  • The Brak Show, 2000
  • The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
  • The Conversation, 1974
  • The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Lake House, 2006
  • The Mexican, 2001
  • The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
  • The Outsiders, 1983
  • Two Weeks Notice, 2002
  • V for Vendetta, 2006
  • Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)
  • Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
  • When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)
  • Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? 1966
  • Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3 

September 3

  • Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere 

September 4

  • Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera/ I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO) 

September 5

  • Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO) 

Read | 'Dune' reshoots to happen in Budapest this August, reveals Oscar Isaac

September 10

  • Unpregnant, Movie Premiere 

September 11

  • Detention Adventure, Season 1
  • Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
  • Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1 

September 12

  • Coastal Elites (HBO) 

September 14

  • The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
  • We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO) 

September 15

  • Re: ZERO, Season 2

Read | 'Dune': Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin's First Looks Are Out; See

September 17

  • Weston Woods, 2020

September 18

  • Habla Now (HBO)
  • La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO) 

September 19

  • The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO) 

September 23

  • Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)
  • Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO) 

September 25

  • Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)

September 26

  • Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO) 

September 27

  • Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND