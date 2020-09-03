What's New On HBO Max In September? See A List Of Shows & Movies Arriving

HBO’s streaming service HBO Max has an incredible lineup of shows and films that can keep its ginormous subscriber base entertained for a long time. With shows such as Batwoman, Friends, Game of Thrones and Westworld the streaming platforms’ audiences have a horde of shows and even films to choose from. In September 2020 the streaming website is coming up with many new exciting original films and shows such as Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are and the Travis Fimmel starrer Raised by Wolves. Aside from this mind-blowing original titles many other old classics will also release on the platform. Read on to find out, “What’s new on HBO Max in September?”
Read | Ridley Scott's 'Raised by Wolves' trailer is intriguing without revealing the plot; Watch
HBO Max subscribers would be well aware of the fact that each month, the streaming service adds a fresh list of new movies. A lot of these films are HBO originals while others are old classics or theatrical titles. Some of the new original films coming to HBO Max in September 2020 are Unpregnant and Coastal Elites. Moreover, HBO subscribers this month, have been graced with some new and exciting HBO original shows. Raised by Wolves and We Are Who We Are are two news shows arriving on HBO Max this month.
Read | 'The Lodge', 'Little Women' and other Telugu-dubbed Hollywood films on OTT
This sci-fi drama stars the Vikings actor Travis Fimmel and Amanda Collin. In Raised by Wolves, two androids are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious and virgin planet. When the human colony is under the threat of being torn apart by religious differences, these androids learn that controlling human beliefs is astronomically difficult. Raised by Wolves is definitely going to be an exciting watch for subscribers of HBO Max.
The Call Me By Your Name famed director Luca Guadagnino will bring a new series on HBO this month. Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are focuses on two American kids who live on a U.S. military base near Venice, Italy in 2016. This drama series explores friendship, identity, first-love and immerses its audiences in the euphoria and angst of being a teenager.
Read | Timothee Chalamet starrer 'Dune's' First Trailer to be out next month?
Read | 'Dune' reshoots to happen in Budapest this August, reveals Oscar Isaac
Read | 'Dune': Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin's First Looks Are Out; See
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.