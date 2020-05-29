Rakul Preet Singh Roped In For A Special Dance Number In SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'?

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is a well-known name in the south Indian film industry. Rakul Preet Singh has done many movies in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. She was last seen opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. It has been reported that she would be a part of the much-awaited SS Rajamouli film RRR.

According to reports, Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in for a special dance number in the movie. The Ram Charan starrer will have a dance number and Rakul Preet Singh will be a part of the song. Rakul Preet Singh will essay a pivotal role in the Shankar-directorial Indian 2. Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

S.S Rajamouli’s RRR has been in the news after rumours of its leading lady, Alia Bhatt exiting the movie have been doing the rounds. However, the rumours have been debunked by the makers of the film and it has been reported that Alia Bhatt will begin shooting for the film soon. It has been reported that a source from the production house of RRR told a leading news portal that Alia Bhatt is trying to find dates for the film.

About SS Rajamouli’s RRR

While giving an update about the film, the source reportedly stated that about 75 percent of the film has been shot and the 25 percent will require Alia Bhatt’s contribution. It has been reported that the film RRR has been shaping up nicely. The shooting of the films and television shows have been halted due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Hence, the news about the film getting postpone has been doing the rounds on social media. The source also reportedly said that the date will not be postponed post January 8, 2021, as the makers do not want to lose the Sankranti slot. Though the shooting of the film is currently at a standstill, it has been reported that the shooting of RRR will resume shooting soon.

RRR will be made in Telugu and will then release in other regional languages as well. RRR is helmed by Bahubali director SS Rajamouli. Along with Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Jr NTR and actor Ajay Devgn, who play the role of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Rama Raju respectively. RRR marks the South Indian debut of both Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. SS Rajamouli recently released a motion poster of the film. The videos have been widely praised on social media.

