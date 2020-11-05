Rami Malek Says "there Is No Way" He Would've Denied Bond Villain Role In 'No Time To Die'

No Time to Die is the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond film series. It will mark the debut of Rami Malek in the franchise as he is all set to appear as the new villain, Safin. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about boarding the project and why he would not have missed it.

Rami Malek says there was no way he would turn down James Bond villain

In an interview with British GQ, Rami Malek talked about joining the James Bond franchise as a villain in No Time to Die. He said that there was no way he was going to say no to the role. The actor stated that it is a 007 film and mentioned that they are a part of cinematic history. Malek asserted that it was an opportunity to go toe-to-toe, head-to-head with Daniel Craig and give all he got. He added that it is something he looks back on as big as it gets.

Rami Malek described how Safin pans out as James Bond villain in No Time to Die. He mentioned that they really did sit down, and thought about what would truly frighten them, what would send a real panic into audiences’ heart. The actor stated it is that sense of dread that sets it apart.

The James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, praised his No Time to Die nemesis Rami Malek. He said that he goes up against people and Safin is one of them. The actor asserted that Malek knows him. He stated that the Oscar-winner understands the weight of what he is playing. He understands he is playing a Bond villain – what that means, what it means historically and the kind of Bond villains that have come before, he said. Craig mentioned that Rami Malek is really good at his job and called it an understatement.

Daniel Craig will be returning for his fifth and last outing as James Bond in No Time to Die. The movie also features Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, who will reportedly reprise their roles from previous films. The new additions to the cast are Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the film with a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Like many other projects, it has faced the release date issue a couple of times due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. No Time to Die is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 2, 2021.

