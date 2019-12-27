Drake Chooses Nate Diaz Over Conor McGregor Despite Diaz Ranting Against Him In 2016

Drake has been one of Conor McGregor's main celebrity supporters joining his entourage for his showdown against the reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Canadian rapper was also seen parading around an Irish flag and taking pictures with McGregor during the pre-fight weigh-in last year. The Canadian artiste has also shown support for the Irishman before his bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 196 back in 2016. However, he recently revealed that Nate Diaz is one of his favourite fighters despite his poor MMA record which stands at 21-12 as of his last UFC fight.

"Some of my favourite fighters in the world, take a guy like Nate Diaz, you look at his record, if might not look like the craziest record but he's still one of my favourite fighters, he's still a dog. That's just the sport of fighting." - Drake

(via @RapRadar) pic.twitter.com/3vTmuM0CAU — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 26, 2019

When Nate Diaz went off on Drake for supporting Conor McGregor

Interestingly, when Nate Diaz handed Conor McGregor his first loss in the UFC, Nate Diaz went off on all those celebrities that had voiced their opinion about a sport they’ve probably watched a handful of times. Drake was one such celebrity. Nate's tirade was in response to the star power support Conor McGregor had received through their buildup to the fight. The Stockholm native had aimed a dig at Drake and others stating they are completely oblivious to the sport. While accusing them of a lack of knowledge on the sport, Diaz also stated that the mainstream celebrities like Drake and Justin Bieber picked Conor McGregor as he is more popular in MMA.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz last fought at UFC 244 in November where he suffered a controversial loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title and is currently serving a 90-day medical suspension from the sport. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is gearing up for his eagerly anticipated return to the Octagon in little over three weeks in a UFC 246 headliner against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

