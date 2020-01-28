Rapper Logic's Songs That Give Goosebumps To Audience Even Today

Logic has always been an inspiration to the audience. His songs have helped fans to get out of the pain and struggles they went through. The American rapper started showing interest in music at a young age, and released Logic: The Mixtape in 2009. At the age of 24, he released his debut studio album titled Under Pressure. The album was a hit and peaked at number 4 at the U.S Billboard 200. In 2017, he released an album which marked as a breakthrough in his life. The album was titled Everybody that peaked at number 1 on Billboard 200. Rapper Logic has always tried to spread peace, love, positivity, and equality through his songs. Let us take a look at some of his greatest songs.

Logic's songs

1-800-273-8255

1-800-273-8255 song has a meaning to it. It is the helpline number for the American National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL). Rapper Logic has collaborated with Alessia Cara and Khalid for this song. The song has over 366 million views and 4.3 million likes on YouTube. Rapper Logic performed his hit song 1-800-273-8255 at the Grammys. After the end of his performance, he gave an emotional speech to the audience.

One Day

1-800-273-825 director Andy Hines directed this song. The song features singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder who sings the chorus of the song. The music video is based on a true story, revolving around two young boys who get separated from their parents and take different paths in life. The Mexican boy does well at school and becomes a doctor, while the young boy from California finds himself in trouble with the law and follows a much darker route.

Black Spiderman

There is a message of equality given by Logic through the song Black Spiderman. The song is from the album Everybody and it features Damian Lemar Hudson who has made the song sound more beautiful with his vocals at the end. The song has received 54 million views on YouTube.

Image Courtesy: Logic's Instagram

