Chance The Rapper To Prank Celebrities As New Of Host 'Punk'd' Reboot

Three times Grammy winner, Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, also known as Chance the Rapper, has just announced in a statement that he will be on the 'Driver's seat' and hosting Punk'd at it returns to MTV and its mobile streaming platform Quibi. According to the statement by MTV, Chance will be carrying on the tradition set by the Ashton Kutcher-led original.

The statement continued to say that Chance would be at the helm of more hoaxes and a whole new class of celebs will Punk'd on the show. According to the information released, the ner Punk'd have 20 episodes and each of them will be under 10 minutes. Jason Goldberg will be producing the show.

I got a new job. I’m hosting PUNK’D on @Quibi NO ONE IS SAFE pic.twitter.com/j616DdUro1 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 24, 2020

Reviving punk’d with @chancetherapper as the new host - @MTV @Quibi we needed this- I need this 📺 🍿 — Mish (@AKIDNAMEMISH) January 24, 2020

@chancetherapper will be hosting the new PUNK’D... I might have to start watching T.V. again! — Nome (@NomeCSC) January 24, 2020

Chance The Rapper Will Prank Celebs And Explode Things As New Punk’d Host pic.twitter.com/3kHANWHYyR — Marlen Gutierrez (@Marlen_Guti_Gut) January 25, 2020

The mobile video platform Quibi is scheduled to launch on April 6, 2020. Quibi is headquartered in Los Angeles and was founded back in 2018. The company is reportedly going to spend a whopping $1.1 billion on producing original content for its platform in the first year alone. Along with Punk'd there will also be Chrissy's Court, a Judge Judy-style reality show starring Chrissy Teigen and Steven Speilberg will be writing a horror series for the platform.

There have also been reports that Quibi will also be releasing a new comedy series where Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia are the executive producers. The series is called Last Resort and centres around a Polynesian family-run resort in Hawaii that is suddenly threatened when a tech billionaire wishes to buy the land. Paul Feig and Laura Fisher will join Johnson and Garcia on the project.

