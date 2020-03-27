British Rapper M.I.A Says 'would Choose Death Over Vaccines', Fans Furious

A 44-year-old British rapper M.I.A has stoked controversy after claiming that she would rather choose death than getting vaccinated for coronavirus. The deadly coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 24,000 people worldwide and infected more than half a million people globally. M.I.A shared her thoughts on the popular social media platform Twitter on March 25.

If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I'm gonna choose death - YALA — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

The rapper also gave some further advice to her followers.

Have a healthy life. Don't live in fear! — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

Don't panic you are ok. You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you ve already had is enough to see you through. — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

M.I.A received severe backlash for her tweet and for spreading misinformation, that all the vaccines people have taken so far is enough to keep them safe from the pandemic. Take a look at how people reacted.

Fans furious

I always admired you for being a sensible person of ideas, but your speech is completely irresponsible. It just shows how much you don't know about it, and it makes me very sad. Please, study about it and stop speaking untruths. — g (@elleirbaag) March 25, 2020

This tweet has disappointed me more than your last 2 albums — Marco Lancio (@Lanciofava) March 25, 2020

Well it was fun following you while it lasted. Yes the American health system is fucked but it’s NOT because of VACCINES, it’s because of CAPITALISM. Without vaccines, there’d be measles, polio, chicken pox, etc., things that can KILL a person. — Bomemeian Rhapsody (@IceRosesOnPluto) March 25, 2020

OMGGG go ahead and log off for me baby — GF (AVRIL LAVIGNE CLONE #999) (@getfaace) March 25, 2020

Beyond irresponsible and reckless. — Heba Hersi (@Hebahersi) March 25, 2020

As of now, there is no vaccine for COVID-19. According to reports, there are almost 35 companies that are racing to create the vaccine, but at the earliest, a vaccine could take months.

