British Rapper M.I.A Says 'would Choose Death Over Vaccines', Fans Furious

Hollywood News

A 44-year-old British rapper has stoked controversy after claiming that she would rather choose death than get vaccinated, she now faces backlash.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rapper MIA claims she would choose death rather than vaccinate

A 44-year-old British rapper M.I.A has stoked controversy after claiming that she would rather choose death than getting vaccinated for coronavirus. The deadly coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 24,000 people worldwide and infected more than half a million people globally. M.I.A shared her thoughts on the popular social media platform Twitter on March 25.

The rapper also gave some further advice to her followers.

M.I.A received severe backlash for her tweet and for spreading misinformation, that all the vaccines people have taken so far is enough to keep them safe from the pandemic. Take a look at how people reacted.

Read: Man City Fan And Star Rapper Bugzy Malone Involved In Horror Bike Accident In Manchester

Read: Here's How Elon Musk Is Helping Rescue Trapped Thai Soccer Team Boys From A Cave

Fans furious

As of now, there is no vaccine for COVID-19. According to reports, there are almost 35 companies that are racing to create the vaccine, but at the earliest, a vaccine could take months.

Read: Twitter Suspends Accounts Of Users Sharing Lyrics Of Baby Keem's Song, Rapper Responds

Read: 50 Cent Tries To Rope In Chris Brown & Roddy Rich To Finish Late Rapper Pop Smoke's Album

 

 

First Published:
