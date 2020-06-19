Raven-Symone From 'That's So Raven' Has A Surprise Wedding, Introduces Mrs. Pearman-Maday

That’s So Raven actor Raven-Symone married her girlfriend this week and shared pictures of the ceremony on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The 34-year-old actor tied the knot with Miranda Maday in an intimate ceremony. Raven took to her social media and shared a series of pictures and videos. Check out Raven-Symone’s photos:

Raven-Symone shared a picture announcing her marriage. Raven-Symone’s wife Miranda Maday hugged her in the picture. The couple is seen beaming with joy in the picture. Raven-Symone took to her social media and mentioned that she married a girl who brings joy to her life.

In the adorable social media post, she referred to her wife as Mrs. Pearman-Maday. She wrote, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! I’s married NOW.” [sic]

The ladies tied the knot amid an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and hence kept the guest list to a minimum. The couple had a homebound wedding and invited only a handful of people. Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday posed in the backyard for their wedding pictures. Raven-Symone wore a casual all-black outfit, while her wife wore an all-white outfit.

Raven-Symone paired her all-black look with a pair of black coloured footwear. She had her hair braided in multi-coloured faux locs. Raven-Symone’s wife wore a white coloured ensemble and a pair of black coloured heels. She had her hair open in soft waves and wore a white coloured veil to complete the look. According to the pictures, only seven people were invited to the wedding and the guests wore face masks while following the health protocol of COVID-19.

Hollywood actor Debbie Allen was one of the members who attended the ceremony. Other than her, businesswoman Erica Summers officiated the wedding. Erica Summers on her social media mentioned that she took a quick break from fighting for the freedom to bring the two together. She even thanked Raven-Symone and her wife Miranda Maday for giving her the honour to officiate their wedding. Raven-Symone took to her social media and mentioned that something big happened this week. Much to her fans excitement, she flooded her feed with her wedding pictures.

