Mayuri Kyatari Ties The Knot With Childhood Friend Arun; See Wedding Video And Pics

Kannada actor Mayuri Kyatari took the internet by storm as she announced her wedding with her long time beau Arun at Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. Mayuri Kyatari got married to Arun as per the Hindu custom early morning on Friday, June 12.

As per reports, the couple wanted to tie the knot in a grand event but their plans went for a toss due to the lockdown restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayuri Kyatari shared a video in which the duo is seen performing the rituals.

Instagramming the video, Mayuri Kyatari wrote a caption that read, "Yes I am married 12/06/2020". The actor further added, "10 years of friendship given a meaning today". Mayuri's caption also read, "Vl update more shortly".

As soon as the video hit the wall of her social media feed, it garnered more than 81k views instantly. Her friends, industry peers, and fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming wishes for the newly married couple. Later a few pictures of their wedding went viral on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Here are some pictures:

Earlier, the actor was seen dropping hints about the same as a few days back she shared a photo of herself and captioned it 'feeling special'. In the photo, Mayuri Kyatari was seen posing with an all-smiling face. She was seen sporting a traditional look in a saree.

Mayuri Kyatari began her career as an anchor, before making her debut on TV. She became a popular TV face and a household name with her serial Ashwini Nakshatra. Later, she marked her film debut with Krishna Leela which released in 2015.

The romantic drama, directed by Shashank, turned out to be a massive commercial hit. After that, Mayuri Kyatari went on to act in over ten movies that include 8MM Bullet and Raambo 2. She has several films in her kitty including Pogaru. Actors Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna will also play the lead characters in the upcoming film.

