'That's So Raven' To 'Just Like You': Iconic Disney Songs That Will Make You Nostalgic

Wondering which song to you play if you are a Disney fan? How can one decide when every Disney song is interesting, iconic and peppy. Be it a pop song like Just Like You from Hannah Montana or You and Me Together from Hannah Montana 2, Disney's iconic songs can never go out of fashion. Here is the list of iconic Disney songs from the shows like Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverley Place and more to add to your playlist.

Also Read: Famous Disney TV Stars, Including Orlando Brown And Bridgit Mendler, Ranked By Net Worth

Just Like You from Hannah Montana

In this guitar-driven power-pop tune, Hannah Montana claims that pop stars like herself are no different from the pals she hangs out with. Just Like You was first featured in Season 1, Episode 2 of Hannah Montana, "Miley Get Your Gum," on March 31, 2006. The song hit #99 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 that same year.

Also Read: Global Box Office Break All-time Record, Most Hit Films By Disney

You and Me Together from Hannah Montana 2

You and Me Together song from Hannah Montana 2 is a simple pop-rock tune celebrates the power of friendship. You and Me Together was featured in Season 2, Episode 5 of Hannah Montana, "I Am Hannah, Hear Me Croak," which first aired on the Disney Channel on April 27, 2007.

Bad Guy from Wizards of Waverly Place

Billie Eilish’s hit song Bad Guy was nominated for several Grammys, but one part of the song actually has a very familiar reference point: Wizards of Waverly Place. The song, which came out in March 2019, earned the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

In one of the interviews, Billie herself acknowledged the similarity. In a video for Rolling Stone, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas shared how they came together for Bad Guy.

Also Read: When Bella Thorne Stopped Listening To People And Left Disney, This Is How She Felt

That’s So Raven

Who will forget another iconic show of Disney Channel, That's So Raven. From the catchy refrain of "That's soooooo Raveeeeeen," to the mic-drop delivery of "Yep, that's me," the theme song was truly an upbeat and catchy number. Raven-Symoné has written the vocals.

Also Read: Man Creates Special Version Of Disney's 'Sleeping Beauty' To Propose, Video Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.