Amazon Ad Cast: Know Who Is The Girl In Amazon Pay Ad And The Rest Of Them

In June 2020, Amazon released a set of videos introducing their new feature called ‘Amazon Pay’. And for making the feature reach a global audience, Amazon released a set of commercial ads that went on to garner heaps of praise. The advertisement showcases a group of three friends who are planning to go out for some Italian food but one of their friends says no as he has to buy his sister a gift and is saving for that. Soon his two friends transfer him cash via Amazon Pay and tell him to buy a nice gift for her. After the release of the video, several people went on to wonder who are the actors in the ad. There was also a hike in search of “Who is the girl in amazon pay ad?” Here’s a look at the Amazon Pay ad cast.

Barkha Singh

If you are wondering who is the girl in amazon pay ad, then it is none other than actor Barkha Singh. Barkha Singh is a prominent YouTube star famous for her role in Filtercopy videos. Singh is famous on YouTube, but she is also known for her appearances in movies like Apna Asmaan, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! , Parineeta, and Samay: When Time Strikes. She always wanted to be an actress, starting at the age of 14. The actor also featured in many TV commercials including Cadbury, Coca-Cola and Clinic Plus. Barkha has also hosted online gaming shows. She also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following on her social media handle.

Rajat Barmecha

Rajat Barmecha is an actor who is best known for his role in the film Udaan that released in the year 2010. At the age of 18, Rajat moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in jewellery design but dropped the concept in a couple of days. He began his acting career with many advertisements for brands such as Frooti, Sonata and Max New York life insurance. The actor is also known for his acting skills in web-series like Love, Lust and Confusion, Girl In The City 3, Hey Prabhu and more. He is also quite active on his social media handle as he gives glimpses into his personal and professional life.

Riddhi Sen

Riddhi Sen is a Bengali actor and is known for his acting skills in films like Nagarkirtan, Kahaani, Lion, Feluda and more. The actor has also garnered several accolades and praise from the film industry. He is also known to be the youngest actor in India to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for the film Nagarkirtan. The actor is also quite active on his Instagram handle as he goes on to entertain fans with his social media posts.

