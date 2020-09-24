'Maryada Ramanna' Cast Features Popular Names Who Earned Critical Acclaim For Their Roles

Maryada Ramanna released in 2010 was directed by SS Rajamouli and was loved by fans and critics. The drama film gained a huge fan following due to its gripping storyline and immersive performances by the cast. The story of the film revolves around an old family dispute that leads to revenge.

Thus, the story picks up from timelines of the past and the current scenarios and keeps the viewers hooked to the story. The actors in the film Maryada Ramanna managed to deliver a commendable performance and thus gained a lot of praise from the audiences. Here is a list of actors and the characters they played in the film.

'Maryada Ramanna' cast and characters

Also Read | 'Broken But Beautiful' Season 3 Cast: Will Shehnaaz Gill Star Alongside Siddharth Shukla?

Sunil as Kovelamudi Ramu

The cast of Maryada Ramanna includes actor Sunil essaying the role of the protagonist, Ramu. As a character, Ramu is at the brink of giving up on life with all things going against him. However much to his surprise, he finds out that he has almost 5 acres of land to his name in a far off village passed on to him by his parents. However, Ramu is quite unsure of the circumstances that will follow him once he reaches the place to claim his land.

Also Read | 'The Amazing Race' Season 32 Cast Revealed; 11 Teams To Compete Or $1 Million Prize Money

Saloni Aswani as Aparna

Saloni Aswani is a part of the Maryada Ramanna cast, playing the role of Aparna, who is the love interest of Ramu. She also happens to be the daughter of the antagonist in the film. She managed to win the hearts of the audience with her performance. Despite appearing in the film for a small portion, audiences loved her work and praised her for it.

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 3000 'Happysodes'; Elated Cast Reacts

Nagineedu as Ramineedu

Nagineedu plays the role of the antagonist in the film named Ramineedu. Due to a certain dispute, Ramineedu loses his brother. Fuelled by anger, he and his son vow to seek revenge from the father of Ramu. Thus when Ramu arrives at their place years later, a feud breaks out between the two.

Source: A still from Sri Balaji Movies on Youtube

Also Read | 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Director Warns Fans Not To Underestimate The Ensemble Cast

Supreeth Reddy as Mallasuri and Prabhakar as Baireddy

Supreeth Reddy plays the role of the eldest son of Ramineedu named Mallasuri. Prabhakar, on the other hand, plays the role of the daring and dangerous Baireddy. The two sons along with their father have chosen to seek revenge from Ramu who is unaware of the dangers that lie ahead of him. The brothers are violent and do not stop at anything to exact revenge from Ramu for the doings of his family.

Source: A still from Sri Balaji Movies on Youtube

Source: A still from Sri Balaji Movies on Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.