'I Can See Your Voice' Cast: Ken Jeong, Cheryl Hines And Others Of The Show

I Can See Your Voice, the guess game show, recently premiered on Fox. The show is an adaptation of the South Korean series by the same name. The show is produced by Craig Plestis and James McKinlay and Ken Jeong who is also the host of I Can See Your Voice.

The format of the show is that there is a group of 6 performers who are identified only by their occupation. The contestant has to eliminate the bad singers amongst them without actually listening to their voice and only through hints and with the help of the celebrity panel.

Also Read | Amazon Ad Cast: Know Who Is The Girl In Amazon Pay Ad And The Rest Of Them

The contestant receives $10,000 once he eliminates one bad singer after each round. He receives the cash money only if he is right in guessing. There are in total 6 rounds to eliminate these singers. The I Can See Your Voice contestants do not get to hear their voice until the last round. Take a look at the cast of I Can See Your Voice along with the guest cast for the first 2 episodes. I Can See Your Voice premiere took place on September 23 on Fox channel.

Ken Jeong

I Can See Your Voice cast includes Ken Jeong, who is the host of the show. Ken Jeong is also the judge of the show The Masked Singers which also airs on Fox. Ken Jeong is a popular comedian known for his roles in films like Crazy Rich Asians, The Hangover film series, and shows like Community.

Adrienne Houghton

The cast of I Can See Your Voice also features Adrienne Houghton. Adrienne Houghton is the resident celebrity detective who will be helping the contestants in guessing the bad singers. Adrienne Houghton is a popular American actress and singer. She has appeared in various television shows like The Masked Singer, All Things Adrienne, Empire Girls: Julissa and Adrienne, and The Real.

Also Read | Re-imagining Enola Homes Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Alaya F Play Enola In The Remake?

Cheryl Hines

The I Can See Your Voice cast features Cheryl Hines as the second resident celebrity detectives. Cheryl Hines also stars in the show The Masked Singers along with Ken Jeong. Cheryl Hines is best known for her roles in A Bad Moms Christmas, Christmas Eve, A Fairly Odd Christmas, and The Benefactor.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is the guest judge in I Can See Your Voice. She will take part in the guessing game with her fellow guest judge. She is known for her unique fashion sense. She is popular because of her shows like Project Runway Junior, Australia's Got Talent, and The Masked Singer.

Also Read | Ratched Cast: Which TV Shows Did Sarah Paulson Star In Before Appearing As Nurse Mildred?

Arsenio Hall

Along with Kelly, I Can See Your Voice cast also stars Arsenio Hall as a guest judge. The two will participate and help the contestant guess the singers. Comedian Arsenio Hall is known for hosting his show The Arsenio Hall Show. He is also known for his roles in Coming to America, Harlem Nights, and Black Dynamite.

Also Read | 'The Devil All The Time' Cast Details And Here's When You Can Watch Them Next On Screen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.