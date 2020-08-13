Ray Fisher Tweets Against Geoff Johns, Says He "made A Thinly Veiled Threat To His Career"

Ray Fisher is a popular actor known for playing the role of Cyborg in DC’s Justice League. He recently made headlines for his tweet about the former President of DC, Geoff Johns. His tweet has certainly shocked a number of people and has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. Read more to know about Justice League’s Ray Fisher and his tweet about Geoff Johns.

Ray Fisher Tweets about former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer, Geoff Johns

Ray Fisher claims that Geoff Johns had threatened his career. He took to his Twitter account to share what exactly happened. He wrote, “During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue. A>E”. A number of his fans have also shared their feeling and some of them are even supporting the star. A fan wrote, “Geoff is the boy who though he can fly, well we stand with #RayFisher and I’m not interested in a DC product that has ties with that Mickey Mouse “writer” with no cinema ties !!!”

Joss Whedon controversy

All of this started when Ray Fisher accused the Justice League director, Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behaviour. Just like this tweet, Ray had shared a tweet about Joss Whedon. To this, Warner Bros. co-president of production Jon Berg, and former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns supported Joss which lead to the latest tweet by Fisher Ray which stated, “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment”.

More about Justice League

Justice League was released in November 2017 and it certainly created a wave of mixed reviews regarding the famous superhero franchise. Because of a number of extensive reshoots, the original film is completely different from what Snyder’s vision was for the film. The production phase of the Justice League was not a smooth run for the makers. They were facing several issues like the directors were being replaced due to unforeseen reasons and Cavill's poorly removed moustache via CG. The fans of the famous superhero franchise have taken things in their hands and have initiated "Release the Snyder Cut" movement, which demands that Warner Bros. release the original cut of the film with Junkie XL's previous efforts.

