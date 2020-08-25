'Cyborg' Actor Ray Fisher On Watching Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' Trailer On Loop

Ray Fisher has been a prominent supporter of Justice League Snyder Cut. Recently, the first teaser trailer of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released during the DC FanDome event which hyped the fans. Now Fisher shared that he has watched the trailer so many times that is eyes are burning.

Ray Fisher watches Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer on loop

Ray Fisher has been quite active on his social media handles, especially Twitter. The actor plays Victor Stone / Cyborg in Justice League. He recently tweeted that he has been watching Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer on loop without a blink, since its debut at DC FanDome event. Fisher mentioned that the project is “a dream” which will not be delayed more, hinting at its release after a long-due. Check out his tweet.

Eyes burning.



Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer on repeat.



Blink, Ray!



Nah...



A dream no longer deferred.#BORGLIFE — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) August 24, 2020

Ray Fisher has come forward to support Justice League Snyder Cut on several occasions. From following the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign to now openly discussing the alleged bad behaviour the team faced when Zack Snyder left the project, with Joss Whedon joining in. He has also been vocal about how his part along with several other scenes was drastically cut from Justice League theatrical version.

During the DC FanDome event, director Zack Snyder talked about the importance of Ray Fisher’s Cyborg in his version of the Justice League. The filmmaker said that Cyborg is the “heart of the movie,” which is speculated to have multiply scenes of the character that were trimmed earlier. Snyder mentioned that he thinks Cyborg, in the end, is the person who holds the film in a lot of ways. Zack Snyder’s Justice League also had several scenes of Cyborg that were missing from the Justice League, when it was initially released in cinemas in 2017.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer

About Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, J. K. Simmons, and Jeremy Irons star in Justice League Snyder Cut. The project will have what the fans have been eagerly waiting to see. It includes popular DC villain Darkseid and Superman donning his black suit. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be a four-hour-long project, with each installment depicting an hour-long part of the story. There are also preparations underway on making it a singular film for the audiences who want to watch it as one movie. The project is eyeing for mid to early-2021 release on HBO Max.

