Ray Fisher Calls Warner Bros' Announcement Of Batman's Return 'PR Tactic' For Distraction

Actor Ray Fisher has filed another suit against Warner Bros. The actor claimed that Warner Bros' announcement about the return of Ben Affleck in his role of Batman for The Flash is just another distraction of cast by them in his investigation into abuse and misbehaviour on the set of Justice League. On September 15, Ray Fisher took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Unfortunately, the fake Frosty news with Jason wasn’t the only PR tactic used to distract from the seriousness of the JL situation. Ben returning as Batman was clearly meant to be revealed at DC Fandome". Take a look at Ray Fisher's tweet.

Ray claims Batman's return in 'The Flash' was a distraction

Unfortunately, the fake Frosty news with Jason wasn’t the only PR tactic used to distract from the seriousness of the JL situation.



Ben returning as Batman was clearly meant to be revealed at DC Fandome.



I’ll give you one guess as to why @wbpictures likely jumped the gun.



A>E pic.twitter.com/IvmOOnN97s — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 15, 2020

Ray also added two pictures wherein, he explained the correlation between the date of Ray Fisher's tweet regarding the investigation and Warner Bros' Batman announcement. The Justice League star had tweeted on August 20, 2020, and Warner Bros announced Ben Affleck's return on the same day. Warner Bros. made the announcement almost 1.5 hours later Ray Fisher's tweet.

Ray Fisher's investigation tweet read as-

After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots. This is a MASSIVE step forward!

I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner. Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all! A>E

Justice League is a superhero film based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name. It features Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Justice League was originally released in 2017, however, Zack Snyder's Justice League will soon premiere exclusively on HBO Max by 2021.

