Robert Kirkman Confirms 'Invincible' Live-action Movie Is Still In Development

Invincible is a superhero Image Comics Universe created by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Cory Walker. An animated web series based on the comics is coming to Amazon Prime Video soon. A movie was also said to work, but no information was provided. Now, creator Kirkman has given an update on the project.

Also Read | 'Invincible' Release Date On Amazon Prime Video Out With First Footage; Check Out

Invincible movie still in development assures Robert Kirkman

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robert Kirkman was asked about the status of the Invincible movie and confirmed that it is in the “very early going” stage. He said that the project is “very much” in development. The creator stated that their plan has not changed, but they are just taking a long time. He noted that they have been “fortunate enough” to have a two-track plan with Invincible. Kirkman mentioned that they have currently got the animated series at Amazon, which is now on the cusp of launching, and that they are also still developing it as a film series with Universal Pictures, with Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg attached.

Robert Kirkman said that those two things are still “very much happening” concurrently, which he guesses is somewhat weird. He referred that there have been Spider-Man animated series and Spider-Man movies at the same time. So, he thinks they are in good company with the animated series and Invincible movie coming up together.

Also Read | Mahershala Ali, Ezra Miller And More Joins voice Invincible Cast At Prime Video

Also Read | 'Lord Of The Rings' Series Gets 20 Actors To Join The Amazon Prime Video Show

Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg will be writing, directing, and producing the live-action Invincible movie. Robert Kirkman mentioned that there will “definitely” be some significant differences between the film and the television show. People will easily be able to tell them apart. They are definitely working to make sure that the two can exist and complement each other.

The Walking Dead creator stated that it is a great way for them to stand apart in a crowded superhero landscape. But more than that, he thinks that the animated series allows them to more properly adapt the comics. He noted that the Invincible plot for comics will have one battle on earth, and then the next scene will be a battle in space, and then there will be an alien invasion, and then there will be another guy that attacks after the alien invasion. Robert Kirkman mentioned that there is “no way” they could keep this level of insanity up in a live-action movie. They would have to do a “tremendous amount” of bottle episodes to level it all out.

Also Read | 'Peaky Blinders' Creator Steven Knight Confirms Its Own Movie After Season 6

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.