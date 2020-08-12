'The Hobbit' Synopsis: Bilbo Accompanies Thirteen Dwarves To Reclaim The Kingdom Of Erebor

2012's epic high fantasy adventure film, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey is directed by the Kin Kong filmmaker, Peter Jackson. The film marked the first instalment of a three-part film, which is an adaptation based on 1937's novel The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien. The Peter Jackson directorial is followed by 2013's The Desolation of Smaug and 2014's The Battle of the Five Armies (2014). Together, they are a prequel to the filmmaker's The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

The fantasy adventure film's screenplay was co-written by Jackson, along with his longtime collaborators Philippa Boyens, Fran Walsh and, and Guillermo del Toro, who was originally roped in to direct the film before quit the project in 2010.

Along with receiving a thumbs up from the masses as well as film critics, the film performed exceptionally well at the box office too. In addition to being a blockbuster, the Ian McKellen starrer also went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of that year. It also bagged three Academy Award nominations. Thus, here's taking a look at the film's action-packed plot as well as its stellar star cast.

The Hobbit's synopsis and cast

The film stars an ensemble cast starring Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt, Ken Stott, Cate Blanchett, Ian Holm, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Elijah Wood and Andy Serkis in pivotal roles. The story of this 2012 film is set in middle-earth, sixty years before the events of The Lord of Rings took place. Some portions of the film are adapted from Tolkien's 1955 novel, The Return of the King.

However, An Unexpected Journey narrates the story of Bilbo Baggins, played by Martin Freeman, who lives a simple life in the shire with his fellow hobbits. Bilbo is later convinced by the wizard Gandalf, played by Ian McKellen, to accompany thirteen dwarves on a quest to reclaim the Lonely Mountain from the dragon Smaug, led by Thorin Oakenshield, played by Richard Armitage. The journey takes Bilbo on a rocky path comprising treacherous lands swarming with goblins, orcs and other dangers. On his profound journey, he also has an encounter with Gollum, played by Andy Serkis, and a simple gold ring which is tied to Middle Earth's fate in ways even Bilbo cannot fathom.

Watch the trailer of 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' below:

