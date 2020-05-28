'The Lord Of The Rings' Cast Reunite For Special Live-stream Event; Watch Here

According to reports, the cast of Lord of the Rings is now coming together for a new project. Josh Gad is one of the actors responsible for this special live stream event. The cast members were seen talking about this upcoming venture in a video. Read further ahead to know more details about the story:

The Lord of the Rings cast reunite

According to reports, actor and comedian Josh Gad is all set to reunite the cast and characters of the epic fantasy adventure film The Lord of the Rings. This is Rad's approach to raise funds and help the society amidst coronavirus pandemic. It has been stated that the cast members will come together for a YouTube series. There will soon be a live stream event, says the report. Reportedly, a teaser of the upcoming flick has been released. It features Elijah Wood, who played the role of Frodo Baggins; Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee; Orlando Bloom, who plays the role of Legolas; Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and Ian McKellen.

Josh Gad took to his official social media handle and tweeted about the same. In the tweet, he talked about the teaser and the trailer of the upcoming show. In the tweet, he added links to his YouTube channel. It also states that there will be a special episode titled Reunited Apart The Lord of the Rings, and it will air on Sunday, 31 May 2020. In the tweet, Gad wrote, “Enjoy this tease! To watch the full trailer for #LordOfTheRings #ReunitedApart go to https://youtu.be/NzPpOzBxJfk NOW and SUBSCRIBE! Catch the entire episode this Sunday at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 OM EST only at http://YouTube.com/joshgad” Here is the tweet:

Enjoy this tease! To watch the full trailer for #LordOfTheRings #ReunitedApart go to https://t.co/H5wpKJTjxm NOW and SUBSCRIBE! Catch the entire episode this Sunday at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 OM EST only at https://t.co/PtdorqAZ6O pic.twitter.com/7G3WbUI6ho — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 27, 2020

For the unversed, The Lord of the Rings is a film franchise that has three films titled The Fellowship of the Ring, which released in 2001; The Two Towers, which released in 2002; and The Return of the King, which released in 2003. It went on to become one of the most successful film franchises ever and garnered a huge fan base. It also led to a spin-off franchise of The Hobbit, which works as a prequel to The Lord of the Rings franchise.

Peter Jackson has directed The Lord of the Rings, and it is produced by Barrie M. Osborne, Peter Jackson. It was made on a budget of $281 million reportedly. Fans of the film franchise are eagerly waiting for the upcoming show.

