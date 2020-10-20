'Judy Moody' Cast Is Headlined By Jordana Beatty, Parris Mosteller, & Heather Graham 

The American comedy film Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, also popularly known as Judy Moody is based on American author Megan McDonald's book series by the same name. The film hit the silver screens in June 2011 and was directed by Drive Me Crazy director John Schultz. The comedy film is headlined by Jordana Beatty who plays the titular role of Judy Moody alongside other actors in pivotal roles. Read to find out more about the cast of Judy Moody to find out more about Judy Moody movie characters.

Judy Moody cast (Lead)

Jordana Beatty as Judy Moody

Judy Moody movie cast is headlined by Jordana Beatty as she plays the lead role of Judy Moody. Jordana as Judy plays a feisty third-grader who decided to have the most thrilling summer of her life. However, her parents drop her along with her brother James to aunt Opal's house as they must visit Judy's grandparents.

Parris Mosteller as James Moody

American teen artist Parris Mosteller rose to fame after he starred in Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer. Parris plays the role of James aka Stink in the 2007 comedy film. He as James plays the six-year-old brother of the lead character Judy Moody and the son of Kate Moody and Richard Moody.

Heather Graham as Opal Moody

License To Drive actor Heather Graham plays the role of aunt Opal Moody in this John Schultz directorial. Heather as Graham plays the guardian of Judy and brother James as their parents visit their grandparents in summer to assist them with some work. The film showcases the fun banter between Opal and Judy as the latter decides to make her summer holidays happening.

Judy Moody cast (Supporting)

Janet Varney plays the role of Judy and James' mother, Mrs. Kate Moody

Kristoffer Winters plays the role of Judy and James' father, Mr. Richard Moody

Preston Bailey plays Judy' friend, Franklin Pearl aka Frank

Jaleel White plays an ice-cream van driver, Mr. Todd

Taylar Hender plays Judy's friend, Amy Namey

Garrett Ryan plays yet another school friend of Judy, Rockford Zang aka Rocky

