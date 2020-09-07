'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' Cast Features Talented Actors Like Eric Mabius & Kristin Booth

2014's American-Canadian television series, Signed, Sealed, Delivered is also popularly known as Lost Letter Mysteries. The romantic comedy-drama is created by Martha Williamson and it aired on Hallmark Channel from April to June, back in 2014. The story of Signed, Sealed, Delivered revolves around the lives of four postal workers and showcases how they take the responsibility of tracking down the recipients of undeliverable mails. The television series stars Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe and Geoff Gustafson in the lead roles. Read to know about the Signed, Sealed, Delivered cast in detail:

Eric Mabius as Oliver O'Toole

American actor Eric Harry Timothy Mabius plays the role of Oliver O'Toole in the romantic comedy-drama. Eric as Oliver plays one of the postal workers in Signed, Sealed, Delivered. The 49-year-old is well known for his role in Ugly Betty, Cruel Intentions, The Crow: Salvation, and Resident Evil.

Kristin Booth as Shane McInerney

The Canadian film and television actor, Kristin Booth plays the role of Shane McInerney in Signed, Sealed, Delivered. Kristin as Shane also plays one of the four lead characters in the television show as a postal worker. The 46-year-old actor is quite popular for her performance in ReGenesis, Flashpoint and At Home by Myself...With You to name a few.

Crystal Lowe as Rita Haywith

The Canadian actor-model Crystal Lowe, who is widely popular for her screen queen roles in several Hollywood film, plays the role of Rita Haywith in the TV show. Crystal as Rita plays the third lead of this Martha Williamson series. The 39-year-old is extremely famous for her roles in Children of the Corn: Revelation, Final Destination 3, Black Christmas and Wrong Turn 2: Dead End.

Geoff Gustafson as Norman Dorman

The Canadian actor-producer Geoffrey James Gustafson, popularly known as Geoff Gustafson plays the fourth lead in Singed, Sealed, Delivered as Norman Dorman. The 46-year-old is known for his roles in The Interview, Hot Tub Time Machine, and 2012. Geoff became a household name after he starred in this American comedy-drama.

Guest/Supporting cast of Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Carol Burnett plays Norman's grandmother, Ardis Paine

Valerie Bertinelli plays Rebecca Starkwell

Marilu Henner plays Glynis Rucker

Valerie Harper plays Theresa Capodiamonte

Della Reese plays Cora Brandt

