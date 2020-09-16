McG directed 'The Babysitter', released on Netflix in 2017. The audience loved the horror-comedy starring Samara Weaving, Judah Lewis, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, King Bach, Hana Mae Lee and Emily Alyn Lind in the lead roles. Hence, the sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen came out this year with the same cast. Is there going to be a Babysitter 3 on Netflix is a question that can't be answered just yet as the second part just released on the popular OTT platform. This depends on the success of the sequel with the audience and critics alike. If it's anything like the original movie, a third part would surely be in the making soon.

In The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Cole is a junior in high school. He is still trying to learn how to get over the fact that his babysitter Bee and her friends were part of a demonic cult that killed people and tried to kill him too. When his parents try to send him off to a psychiatric school, he ditches school to go with Melanie to a lake party. Their party is gatecrashed by the demonic members of the cult, who came back to complete what they had started two years ago. Cole is shocked to discover that Melanie is also a member of the cult, which is why she had believed his story two years ago.

They all try to capture Cole but he's able to escape with the help of Phoebe, his classmate. Together they manage to kill the demons one by one but Melanie is able to lure him into a trap by holding Phoebe hostage. Tables turn after everyone drinks Cole's blood mixed with their own. The ritual requires the blood of an innocent to be mixed with the others. Since Cole had sex with Phoebe, he wasn't innocent anymore. The demons slowly melt and die, except for Bee who didn't drink the blood. She then speaks about her plan to save Cole and Phoebe from the demons, drinking the blood herself and dying so that the two could live.

Is there going to be a Babysitter 3?

A scene in the mid-credits shows Bee's demon book lying open unhurt, which could be a starting point for another movie. As of now, there are no confirmed reports that there will be a third instalment of the Babysitter series. But if the sequel is as successful as the previous one, a third part can certainly be expected.

