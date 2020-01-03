Real-life K-Pop Icons That Have Been Shelling Out #CoupleGoals For Fans

As of late many couples in the Korean Music industry have been coming out in the open and confessing their love for their partners even while they are at the peak of their careers. However, this was not the case a few years ago, as talking about their relationships could sometimes negatively affect their careers. Here is a list of the most popular K-Pop couples that we have today:

Popular real-life K-Pop couples

1. Kim Heechul and Momo

When the news broke out that Kim Heechul and Momo were together, both the parties initially denied the news. Kim Heechul is 13 years older than Momo. Kim Heechul's Label SJ and Momo's agency recently confirmed their relationship. Since then, both Heechul and Momo have been sharing many of their pictures online and giving fans couple goals.

2. Kim Sohee and Song Yuvin

In 2019, a picture of Produce 101 contestant Kim Sohee and Produce X 101 contestant Song Yuvin sharing an intimate kiss started doing rounds on the internet. After a few days, both the artists took to their social media to talk about the same. They said that they were previously dating but now, they are just friends.

Both their agencies confirmed the same as well adding that the two artists were indeed together for about a year but later broke it off.

3. E'Dawn and Hyuna

When the news of both E'Dawn and Hyuna broke on the internet, it went on to become one of the biggest news of the year. Their agency quickly shut down all the rumours. However, the same day, both E'Dawn and Hyuna confirmed the news in an interview. They even said that they started dating in 2016. Shortly after that, their agency suspended their contracts.

