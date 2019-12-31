K-Pop Style And Fashion Tips That Every Girl Needs To Know About

K-pop, the abbreviated form of Korean Pop, is a popular music genre originated in South Korea. K-pop music takes influence from different musical genres like Jazz, Rock, Hip Hop, and R&B, among others to form their musical genre. K-pop music bands have a massive fan following all across the globe, who shower their love enormously to all the popular K-pop music groups. Apart from their intoxicating music albums, the K-pop band members are well-known for their fashion ensembles too. Here is an insight into their fashion idealism.

Layering

K-pop girl groups are known for donning some of the rare fashion statements as compared to other countries. These fashionistas look super cute when they pull off layered outfits with jackets, overcoats, shirts, and more. They love to play with their appearance by choosing and pairing amazing mixes in their fashion.

Colours and hues

Playing with colours is tough for many but, K-pop girls know how to blend it perfectly with their persona. The popular girl groups combine quirky yet subtle colours to look eye-catchy and appealing. In this post, one can see Twice girl playing with pink and forest green in this outfit. They are known for standing out.

Oversized outfits

Oversized outfits make these Korean superstars stand out from many international celebrities. They love to wear oversized clothes that make them appear like angels. Whether it is a shirt, T-shirts, normal sweaters, or just a top, they adorn these looks without looking shabby. They not only inspire their followers with their incredible music and pleasing voices but they also give some major fashion goals.

