'Real Steel' Ending Explained: Know What Happens To Atom & Charlie's Secret? Read More

Real Steel is a 2011 movie which stars Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lily and Dakota Goyo in lead roles. The movie is an action sci-fi revolving around robots and boxing. The movie is directed by Shawn Levy and bankrolled by Dreamworks Entertainment, Touchstone Entertainment, Reliance Entertainment and ImageMovers in collaboration. For all those who did not understand the ending of Real Steel, here is what happens at the end.

Ending of Real Steel explained

Charlie and Max's Atom makes it to the League matches and is pitted against Twin Cities. In the fight, Atom manages to beat Twin Cities and on an impulse, Max asks to fight Atom against Zeus. Meanwhile, Charlie has his own problems to deal with as Ricky finds him and takes away all his money. He drops Max back at his home. However, when Zeus accepts the challenge Charlie thinks of brining back Max with him.

During the fight with Zeus, Atom surprises everyone by winning one round after another. However, it starts malfunctioning after being brutally hit by Zeus. When it does not respond to Charlie's voice control, Max asks him to use the Shadow mode. By the end of the match, there is no clear winner as none of the robots was fully defeated and always managed to survive into the next round. Because of this, the decision now falls on the judges and their score. By a lean margin, Zeus wins the match but Atom has also gained a reputation.

Also Read: Real Steel Cast: Here Are The Stars In The 2011 Science Fiction Sports Release

Is Atom alive in Real Steel?

One question that many seem to asks is whether Atom alive in the movie. During a screening of the movie in Los Angeles, directed Shawn Levy revealed that Atom is actually sentient. He believed that if it is fully revealed that Atom is alive or just a piece of steel, the magic of the script will be lost. In a scene, Max asks Atom if it can hear him and the latter nods. While the idea of sentience is introduced, it is not fully explored.

What is the secret at the end of Real Steel?

There are two answers to this question. The first is that Charlie has realised that Atom is alive. Many think that Atom has shown movements on his own thought-out the film. During his fight with Zeus, when he falls down, Max asks him to get up and he does. This would not have happened if Atom was just a robot without a conscience. But this aspect is not fully explored in the film.

The other answer might that Max knows his father loves him. When Charlie is about to say that out loud, Max shuts him off because he already knows this. Charlie came back for him and also made the effort to apologise and make amends with him when Zeus accepted to fight Atom.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds Re-shares Hugh Jackman's Post With An Amusing New Caption

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds Is Trolling Hugh Jackman Again, This Time About His Recent Coffee Advert

Also Read: Hugh Jackman Watches Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' In Theaters, Shares His Review

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.