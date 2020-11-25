Rebel Wilson Concludes Her 'Year Of Health' Where It All Started This Year

Australian actor Rebel Wilson recently made the headlines for her ‘Year of Health’. According to a report by ANI, Rebel Wilson is closing out her Year of Health where it had started. She had started it at a luxury medical detox and wellness centre in Australia. She is now back again at the same centre to close out her Year of Health. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Rebel Wilson concludes 'Year of Health'

According to Fox News, Rebel Wilson had started this year with a stay at VivaMayr. She had vowed to shed some kilos and dedicate herself to making healthy choices for the rest of the year. As the year is coming to an end, People magazine has reported that the 40-year-old actor has booked another stay at the same centre to reach her goal weight. Talking about her stay, Rebel Wilson revealed that she decided to go back to the same place because 2021 is going to be an extremely busy year with several projects under her belt. This is why she wanted to come back to VivaMayr. The actor also shared that apart from losing last two kilos, she is also hoping to boost her immune system as well.

The Isn’t It Romantic actor has been utilising facilities at the centre like the steam room, swimming pool and also going on lakeside hikes. Rebel Wilson had also shared one of the workouts in the swimming pool at VivaMayr. She captioned the video as, “Pre-selection training pumping @arianagrande 😛 snow outside but in here at the pool it’s 🔥 @vivamayraltaussee”

Rebel Wilson's weight loss

According to Fox News, her stay at VivaMayr will put an end to the actor’s promise of documenting her journey on social media. She was doing this in an effort to inspire others in doing exercise and taking food choices more seriously. Rebel Wilson also revealed that she lost more than 40 lbs this year. Rebel Wilson's weight loss was addressed by her earlier this month by her on The Drew Barrymore Show. She felt that she was suffering from emotional eating and was dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. Wilson also mentioned that she has her goal number in mind and will be taking things slowly.

Image Credits:: Rebel Wilson Instagram

