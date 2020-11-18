Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey; Says She Was Often 'emotional Eating'

The Pitch Perfect actor Rebel Wilson lost almost 40 pounds this year during the lockdown.The actor during an interaction with news agency ANI revealed her weight loss journey. She mentioned what she was doing wrong and what she changed in order to live a healthier life. Take a look at what the actor had to say about her impressive body transformation.

Rebel Wilson talks about her weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson shocked her audience by flaunting her body transformation this year. The 40-year-old Australian actor said that she never took her health seriously. Spilling the beans about her weight loss journey she revealed that she has changed her eating habits and has started eating a high-protein diet to achieve "overall healthy balance". In a recent interview with Peoples Magazine, she called 2020 the year of health as she lost 40 pounds during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She confessed that she ate almost 3,000 calories each day before the lockdown and realised that they were carbs. This was the main reason why she felt hungry all the time. She started having high protein food which was difficult for her as she did not consume much meat. She mentioned that sometimes she relaxes her diet-conscious regime to avoid making things dull. She added that despite having a hectic life post the lockdown, she will make sure that she follows her regime.

While talking about her weight loss journey, she also said that she is trying to maintain a healthy balance. She quotes 'nothing is forbidden' saying that she doesn't stop herself from eating anything. When she goes out with people she eats half a burger or a few fries. She doesn't forbid herself from certain types of food when she is out. She mentioned that she used the lockdown in a productive way correcting her habits. Take a look at Rebel Wilson's weight loss photos.

She said that she gained confidence and soon, with time, knew what self-worth is. She mentioned that she consumed sugar a lot as she has a sweet tooth. Wilson further added it was the stress of becoming famous internationally because of which she started consuming a lot of desserts like doughnuts.

