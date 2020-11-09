Rebel Wilson Meets With Accident During 1 Week Trip To Mexico, Says 'Waves Can Get You'

Rebel Wilson was recently vacationing at the beaches of Mexico. While the actor was busy having a photoshoot on a Mexican beach, she met with an accident on the beach. Sharing an Instagram story, Rebel Wilson said, "Okay guys little bit of a massive incident". However, the story is no more visible on the actor's account.

Rebel gets injured in Mexico

Further explaining the entire incident, Rebel Wilson said, "We’re here in Mexico, we were taking hot photos out at the beach. Unfortunately, while we were doing that, Nicole‘s handbag washed into the ocean, it had her passport in it". She further added that she went on into the ocean to save the bag and met with the accident. “And then I’m like, ‘I’ll get it’, cause we gotta fly today and then I got pretty banged up", she added. Rebel Wilson shared, “Basically my left boob took most of the impact and it is going to be very swollen".

Rebel also warned her fans to stay safe during such times. She told her followers, "So guys warning: if you’re taking hot photos, just be careful because the waves can get you. Be ocean-safe". She also added, "Don’t let your own personal health and safety get destroyed because honestly my boob was already big and its going to be very swollen after this".

Also Read | Rebel Wilson's photo in red dress shows off her wonderful post-workout figure

Rebel Wilson's trip to Mexico

Rebel Wilson took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of Instagram posts from her trip to Mexico. The actor stayed in Mexico for a week. In these Instagram pics, she can be seen having candle little dinner on the beach. She also watched Jurassic Park on the beach. Rebel Wilson can be spotted running around the ocean as she looks candid in a simple white tee paired with black tights. She wrote, 'What a week in Mexico 💃🏼 thanks to @antmiddleton and his team for a cracking adventure and great life chats - you guys can watch the STRAIGHT TALKING special Jan 2021 x'. Take a look at Rebel Wilson's Instagram post.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson reveals she is working on a new children's book series 'Bella The Brave'

Also Read | Rebel Wilson makes her relationship with Jacob Busch official; couple's first pictures out

Also Read | Rebel Wilson shows off her weight loss in a beautiful blue dress; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.