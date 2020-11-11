Rebel Wilson Speaks About Her Weight Loss Journey, Looks Forward To 'Year Of Health'

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson, who admitted that she never took her health seriously in the past, recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on November 10. The actress revealed her changed outlook on health and life. The 40-year-old Australian actor told the host Drew Barrymore that for the last few years she had been theming her years to make it more interesting.

Rebel Wilson on her weight loss journey

The actress said that earlier she had 'Year of Fun,' last year she had 'Year of Love,' and this year it's going to be the 'Year of Health' as she turned 40 in March. Wilson further told the show host that she never really cared or focused on her health as she globe trotted and ate tons of sugar. She confessed that she has a sweet tooth and relishes desserts which are a must for her. The Pitch Perfect franchise star, also revealed that the trick of dieting did not work on her and she settled on a "really holistic approach" to shedding the pounds.

However, Wilson said that she did suffer from emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. Although self-deprecating during her appearance on Barrymore, Wilson noted that being disciplined in her weight loss ultimately propelled her into seeing huge gains in confidence while losing some 40 pounds this year.

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson who was earlier vacationing at the beaches of Mexico met with an accident during a photoshoot. Sharing an Instagram story, Rebel Wilson said, "Okay guys little bit of a massive incident". However, the story is no more visible on the actor's account. Further explaining the entire incident, Rebel Wilson said, "We’re here in Mexico, we were taking hot photos out at the beach. Unfortunately, while we were doing that, Nicole‘s handbag washed into the ocean, it had her passport in it". She further added that she went on into the ocean to save the bag and met with the accident. “And then I’m like, ‘I’ll get it’, cause we gotta fly today and then I got pretty banged up", she added. Rebel Wilson shared, “Basically my left boob took most of the impact and it is going to be very swollen".

