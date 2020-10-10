Rebel Wilson's Photo In Red Dress Shows Off Her Wonderful Post-workout Figure

Actor Rebel Wilson recently uploaded a couple of snaps of herself in a yacht on Instagram on Monday. The actor looked sleek in a red dress and also held a bottle of liquor in her hands as she posed. Rebel also added a fun video where she could be seen working out. Take a look at her snaps and read more updates on the actor.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson reveals she is working on a new children's book series 'Bella The Brave'

Rebel slays in red dress

Also Read | Rebel Wilson makes her relationship with Jacob Busch official; couple's first pictures out

In the first snap, fans can see Rebel Wilson relaxing in the yacht. She is seen sporting a red dress which also has beige designs and a Gucci logo on it. Fans can also spot a sunglass on her hair.

Behind the actor, beautiful scenery can be seen. She also had a large liquor bottle near her that she held on to. In the next snap, Rebel is seen sitting up with the bottle in her hand. She looks very happy in the post as well. The actor uploaded these posts on her Instagram story on Monday.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson shows off her weight loss in a beautiful blue dress; see pics

In a later post, Rebel took to her social media to upload a fun a video. Rebel started off by saying - ‘Hey guys, I'd just like to show you my new workout routine. I call this the Monaco routine’(sic). She then started working out with the help of the large liquor bottle. The video was very funny. Take a look:

Also Read | Rebel Wilson flaunts her summer body in Lime Green Bikini as she soaks up the sun

Many fans and celebs commented on her video. Celebs added that Rebel’s was the only workout they wanted to try. Other fans added that the video was quite funny. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Rebel Wilson's Instagram

Rebel is very active on her Instagram and keeps her fans and followers updated. She recently uploaded a picture with her friend and added a fun caption. Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot a selfie that the actor had taken. She sported a red dress and also featured a slimmer face. The post was captioned - 'Just call me: Fit Amy' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Rebel Wilson's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.