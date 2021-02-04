Rebel Wilson Confirms Her Breakup With Jacob Busch, Posts On Instagram

Rebel Wilson is known for her Pitch Perfect film series and her recent weight transformation. The actor was dating Jacob Busch before the pandemic and often shared pictures with him. She recently confirmed that she is single on her Instagram with a hashtag. According to Pinkvilla, a source also gave the reason for Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch breakup.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson 'splits From Boyfriend' Jacob Busch, Calls Herself A 'single Girl'

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch breakup

40-year-old Rebel Wilson and 29-year-old businessman Jacob Busch started dating before the pandemic started. They dated each other for almost a year. However, some source revealed that the two have broken up as their relationship ran its course. She even shared a picture of herself as she was all set to go to the Super Bowl. She made it evident by writing 'single girl goes to super bowl', informing her fans that she has broken up with Jacob. She wore a denim dress which fit her perfectly with a yellow shrug. Rebel clicked the picture outside her vanity van.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson Reveals How People Treat Her Differently After Weight Loss Transformation

Throughout the entire year affected by the pandemic, Rebel was either seen spending time with Jacob or focusing on her weight loss. The couple had made their red carpet debut at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco. Rebel often shared pictures with Jacob on her social media. They celebrated Halloween together where the two had painted skulls on their face. The couple also took a trip to Aspen, Colorado, with their friends and shared pictures as they enjoyed the snowy weather. However, after 2021 began, Rebel's Instagram pictures with Jacob started reducing.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson Gives A Sneak-peek Into Her Bedroom, Reveals Her Weekend Plans

Rebel Wilson on the work front

In the case of movies, the Pitch Perfect actor was last seen in Cats playing Jennyanydots. She made various appearances on TV shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Celebrity IOU. Rebel is currently shooting for her new ABC show Pooch Perfect where is she is hosting the show. She also hosted 6 episodes of LOL: Last One Laughing which is an Australian show. She also dubbed 2020 her year of health where she spoke about her weight loss journey throughout the pandemic. She mentioned that her food contained more of carbs and proteins.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson Talks About Freezing Her Eggs And Her 'year Of Health'; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.