Rebel Wilson Talks About Freezing Her Eggs And Her 'year Of Health'; Read Here

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson recently opened up about her weight loss journey and dating Jacob Busch. During an Instagram Live session this week, the 40-year-old actress spoke to fans about her motivation, boyfriend Jacob Busch, and freezing her eggs, talking about fertility and how she wanted to be in the best possible health for the same. Read on to know more about her year of health and her motivation to shed the extra kilos.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson Meets With Accident During 1 Week Trip To Mexico, Says 'Waves Can Get You'

Also Read | Rebel Wilson Concludes Her 'Year Of Health' Where It All Started This Year

Rebel Wilson talks about her boyfriend and weight loss journey

According to a report by stltoday.com, the Isn't it romantic actor Rebel Wilson recently did an Instagram Live session and talked about her weight loss journey and freezing her eggs. Talking about freezing her eggs, Rebel said that she did it because as all career-oriented women who are interested in having a baby should freeze their eggs and that it is a pretty good time to do it. She further stated that she wanted to have good quality eggs in the bank which is why she decided to get healthy.

The Pitch Perfect actor continued that she never wanted to fit into a certain dress size or get skinny but get healthier as it was high time. At the beginning of the year, the Hollywood star wrote a letter to herself that she will give it her all and it is what she did.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey; Says She Was Often 'emotional Eating'

Rebel Wilson's age is 40 at present and the actor lost around 60lbs over the last year. She embarked on a "Year of Health" because she had been thinking about fertility and wanted to be in the best possible shape she could be. The Pitch Perfect star explained that she decided to focus on her health when she suspected she wasn't going to work that much this year.

The Bridesmaids actor revealed her relationship with Jacob began before she embarked on her transformation. Talking about her boyfriend, Rebel said that he is a very private person so she wouldn't like to give away much about him. She further talked about how she had been dating Jacob Busch before starting her weight loss journey which just goes on to show that women don't have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson Reveals She Is Working On A New Children's Book Series 'Bella The Brave'

Also Read | Rebel Wilson Makes Her Relationship With Jacob Busch Official; Couple's First Pictures Out

Image Credits: Rebel Wilson official instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.