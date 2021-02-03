Rebel Wilson 'splits From Boyfriend' Jacob Busch, Calls Herself A 'single Girl'

Rebel Wilson is single again. The Pitch Perfect actor has reportedly ended her relationship with boyfriend Jacob Busch. Rebel had made her relationship Instagram official with the entrepreneur back in October 2020 when the two attended the Monte Carla Gala together. Find out more details about this story below.

Rebel Wilson splits with boyfriend Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson has been making headlines for her stunning weight loss journey. The Pitch Perfect actor has been updating about the same to her fans on social media. Apart from her transformation, Rebel Wilson was also off the market for some time, as she was dating 29-year-old business entrepreneur Jacob Busch. The 40-year-old actor shared several pictures with her boyfriend on social media.

But, according to a report in People, Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch’s relationship has come to an end. A source told the website that the couple has split up after dating for four months. The source also claims that Jacob was an amazing partner, but he was not the one for the Pitch Perfect actor when it came to a long-term relationship.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch’s split was also confirmed due to Wilson’s recent Instagram post. The Isn’t It Romantic actor posted a picture of herself in a bodycon denim dress with a yellow cardigan. Along with picture, Rebel wrote, “Lots on my mind…aghhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”. Take a look at Rebel Wilson’s Instagram post here.

Rebel Wilson’s weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson’s weight loss has been making headlines since last year. The Pitch Perfect actor has been posting updates about her transformation on Instagram. In an interview with The Morning Crew Rebel revealed that she believed she looked good in all sizes and she has always been quite confident about the same.

But after going through an intensive weight loss, Rebel shared that people have started treating her differently and now they offer to help her and hold doors open for her. Wilson was also surprised to see how many people focused on her weight loss transformation when the world is facing many other critical issues.

