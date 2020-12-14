Rebel Wilson To Hit The Gym With Kardashian Trainer Gunnar Peterson: Reports

Rebel Wilson has been making headlines because of her transformative weight loss journey. The actor always keeps her fans updated about her journey by sharing photos and stories of the same. After reaching her goal, Rebel now joined hands with Kim Kardashian's trainer Gunnar Peterson for some intense training. Read on to know the details.

Rebel Wilson declared that the year 2020 was her year of health. Her weight loss journey has now taken a new turn after she joined hands with personal trainer Gunnar Peterson. According to a report by The Things, Rebel was seen working out in Peterson's gym located in Los Angeles. Rebel Wilson' trainer Gunnar Peterson is known for training Hollywood celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. As per the reports, Peterson used to train Kim for five days a week. He also referred to her as one of his hardest workers.

According to the report, a strict diet plan was one of the factors that contributed to Wilson's transformative weight loss journey. The actor followed a strict Mayr Method diet plan. The plan helps individuals through signature detox. That includes certain spa treatments, a strict and well-maintained diet plan, mental health sessions and fitness revamp.

The report stated that before her transformative journey, Rebel would consume around 3,000 calories per day. Rebel stated that she would mostly munch on carbs that would leave her hungry. As per the report, the coronavirus pandemic has helped Rebel get rid of her bad habits and she was able to love herself more.

Rebel has created a huge fan base for herself on Instagram. The actor has garnered around 9.4 million followers and often updates them about her fitness and weight loss journey. In one of her previous posts, the actor was seen outside a car wash as she posed for a picture. She donned leather pants and a shimmery top. She quipped, "Clean car, clean mind". Fans were quick to comment on the post. Some of them wrote, "You look awesome!!!", "You're both so shiny", "You look fabulous!! I cant wait to get there". Take a look at the post below:

