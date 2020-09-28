Rebel Wilson Makes Her Relationship With Jacob Busch Official; Couple's First Pictures Out

Rebel Wilson has finally confessed that she is not single anymore. After the news of Rebel’s weight loss journey, the Pitch Perfect star has now stunned fans with the news update about her love life. The actress made it official, as she posted a snippet of their trip together on her Instagram handle. Take a look at the picture below.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson finally made her love life with Jacob Busch official. She took her fans by surprise as she posted a snippet of their trip together on her Instagram handle. She shared the first picture as a couple that showed the two getting onboard a helicopter. However, the duo wasn’t alone on their trip. They were accompanied by actresses Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale.

In the picture, Rebel was seen sporting a pastel green top with white pants and a comfy yet chic pair of shoes. On the other hand, Jacob dotted a blue blazer above a grey t-shirt and paired it with a pastel blue pants. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. the duo was accompanied by actresses Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale who looked all set for the trip. Rebel wrote, “Quick Helen, get to the chopper! #TeamMonaco”. Have a look at the picture below.

About Rebel Wilson’s boyfriend

Rebel Wilson made it official that she is dating Jacob Busch on 24th September as she shared their first picture as a couple. According to People, Jacob Busch is a member of the Anheuser-Busch dynasty, a well-known brewing dynasty. Rebel and Jacob Busch attended Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco. According to Hollywood life, fans recognized Jacob from his previous relationship with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Adrienne Maloof.

Rebel Wilson’s movies

Rebel Wilson garnered popularity for her role as Fat Amy in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect film series. She received critical acclaims for her character and became an icon among millennials. She won several awards for her role as Fat Amy including, MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance and Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actress. Rebel also featured in movies such as What to Expect When you are Expecting, Struck by Lightning, Isn’t It Romantic and How to be Single.

Image Credits: Rebel Wilson/Jacob Busch Instagram

