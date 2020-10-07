Rebel Wilson Reveals She Is Working On A New Children's Book Series 'Bella The Brave'

Australian actor Rebel Wilson seems to be trying out new a new career path. Rebel Wilson shocked her fans recently after she shared a special announcement on her Instagram page. The actor revealed that she is writing a new book series titled Bella The Brave, which will be aimed at preschool kids. This new children's book series is now available for purchase in Australia and New Zealand.

Above is Rebel Wilson's latest Instagram post on social media. In the caption for the post, Rebel Wilson revealed that she has started working with Hachette Children's Books. She is even writing her very first children's book titled Bella The Brave. The image in the post showcases the cover art for Bella The Brave.

The book will soon be out in Australia and New Zealand. Bella The Brave is a book for kids aged three and up. Rebel Wilson's Bella The Brave will be available for purchase in late in 2021. You can sign up to bellathebravebooks.com to receive updates about Rebel Wilson's upcoming book.

On bellathebravebooks.com, Rebel Wilson shared details about her upcoming book and revealed what inspired her to come up with this series. The actor stated that the book series will be based on her life experiences. Bella The Brave will teach kids valuable life lessons and show them how to achieve personal growth.

Many aspects of the book will be based on Rebel Wilson's journey of becoming an actor while being a shy girl from Sydney. An exact release date for Bella The Brave has not yet been shared. This series will be Rebel Wilson's first dive into children's storytelling.

As an actor, Rebel Wilson last worked in the movie Cats, which was a massive flop in spite of starring celebs like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, and many more. Before Cats, Rebel Wilson played a prominent role in the critically acclaimed satirical comedy Jojo Rabbit, in which she played the role of an instructor of the League of German Girls.

