Post Action Bronson's Weight Loss, Other Celebrities Who Underwent Body Transformations

A story of a major weight loss journey is something that has always been appreciated and has given inspiration to many. A number of celebrities who people look up to have shared their personal journeys of body transformations, with one of the latest examples being the major body transformation of rapper Action Bronson, who has lost about 127 pounds till date and going strong. Let us have a look at his weight loss journey along with the body transformations of other famous personalities such as Adele and Rebel Wilson.

Celebs who shocked everyone with their body transformations

Action Bronson

Bronson has extensively opened up about his weight loss journey and the lifestyle changes that he had to make to make such a sharp drop in his weight. He has revealed to Men’s Health that this journey of the rapper began back in March when the coronavirus pandemic began. Action Bronson’s weight had touched 363 pounds when he began, which is approximately 165 kgs of weight. He has revealed that he eats his breakfast 4:30 in the morning before driving for half an hour to work out. He has shared a number of photos and videos of his weight loss journey and his workouts on his Instagram in which he can be seen training with weights. Action Bronson said that part of his inspiration for losing weight came after the birth of his son last year.

Adele

Adele is another famous personality who has gone through a major body transformation. She has lost an impressive 44 kilos of weight after making major changes in her diet and intensifying her workouts. It has been revealed in prevention.com that she consistently did 60-minute workout sessions that include circuit training, cardio and pilates that ultimately resulted in Adele's weight loss.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson's weight loss is another example of body transformation. She had set the goal of losing 165 pounds of weight, which is approximately 75 kilos; and eventually revealed on her social media that she was only 3 kilos away from her goal. In a recent post, the actor has shared the video of her jogging and working out. According to Women's Health, she adopted an eating plan called the Mayr Method for her weight loss.

These were the weight loss journeys of some of the famous celebrities. There have been a number of celebrities who have shed a lot of weight and shared their personal journeys. Stories of such famous personalities struggling with weight themselves and eventually losing it have always provided a lot of inspiration to their fans.

