Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Weight Loss In A Beautiful Blue Dress; See Pics

Rebel Wilson has managed to gain a lot of attention for her recent post on Instagram. The post shows Wilson’s huge physical transformation. She shared a picture of herself in a blue dress that showed her body transformation clearly. Read more to know about Rebel Wilson's Instagram.

Rebel Wilson shows off weight transformation through an Instagram post

Rebel Wilson recently took to her Instagram profile to shared a post on a charity event. She captioned the post: “Raising money for a good cause today @schoolofstjude with the help of two hot Jacobs @jacobandreou & @jacobpbusch”. A number of her Hollywood film industry buddies have also acknowledged her weight loss and have shared positive comments about her looks.

It is not shocking to see Rebel’s weight loss as earlier she had said that 2020 is going to be “The Year of Health” for her. This was revealed through her Instagram. Rebel has been sharing a couple of videos and pictures from her workout sessions. She recently shared a post and wrote, “starting the week off right! Look out @chrishemsworth & @liamhemsworth. Australia’s latest action hero is turning it up!”. Her captions always seem to be on point and fans certainly enjoy her humour. Here are some posts from Rebel Wilson’s Instagram.

More about Rebel Wilson

On the professional end, Rebel Wilson was recently seen in the film, Cats. It was released in the year 2020 and was directed by the Oscar-winning director, Tom Hooper. The film was a musical project with Taylor Swift and other actors like Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo and Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward. The cast of the film has a number of singers which helped the makers of the musical film. The film goes around the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles. The tribe has a tradition of going to a Jellicle Ball, where they have to choose one cat who will get to rise to the cat version of heaven and be reborn into a new life. The film is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage musical Cats. The original musical first opened in 1981 and since then has become one of the longest-running shows of both, Broadway and London.

