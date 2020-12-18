Recap 2020: 'Some Good News' To 'Oprah Talks', List Of Best Quarantine Talk Shows Of 2020

Because of the fast-paced lives we live in, it was difficult for us to adapt to the new changes that were thrown at us at the speed of light. Thanks to the entertainment department that kept us sane amid the pandemic. From web series to movies, I'm sure most of us had spent our time on the couch watching classic films too. Apart from films, TV shows and web series, there were also some talk shows which were introduced in 2020. From John Kransinki's Some Good News to Oprah's Oprah Talks, here are best talks shows of 2020.

Best quarantine talk shows of 2020

John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'

John Krasinski's Some Good News premiered on YouTube on March 29, 2020. The series consisted of eight episodes and was dedicated entirely to the good news. In the series, the host, working from his home, discussed feel-good stories and also invited celebrity guests to join the show. Some guests who were a part of the show were Steve Carell, Jonas Brothers, Oprah Winfrey and Billie Eilish.

Miley Cyrus's 'Bright Minds'

Miley Cyrus’ Bright Minds is another popular talk show which became famous during the quarantine. The popular pop star hosted this talk show on her Instagram account. She kept the spirit of her fans and followers high during the Pandemic and invited some friends to be a part of the talk show. Some guests on the show included Hailey Bieber, Justin Anderson, Selma Blair and Ellen Degeneres.

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon's Staying In

Another podcast which became popular amid the Pandemic was Kumail and Emily’s Staying In. Through the podcast show, they spoke about a number of things and addressed certain issues that were happening around, during that time. Kumail and Emily are writers by profession and work from home.

Stephen Colbert's A Late Show

Stephen Colbert has been hosting talk shows in his trademark suit for a long time. However, due to Covid-19, he kept entertaining fans with his A Late Show from the comfort of his home, backyard, living room and also his bathtub. This was another best talk shows of 2020.

Oprah's Oprah Talks: Covid-19

Oprah Winfrey’s Oprah Talks: Covid-19 was another best quarantine talk show of 2020. Fans were more than happy to listen to the influencer’s wise words which helped them stay positive during bad times.

