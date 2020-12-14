'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Dec 12: Sanjana Plans Birthday Bash For Isha

In this episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Gauri dresses the wounds on Yash's arms and his face. She starts crying when she sees him hurt and thinks that she had almost lost him. Yash tells her that he is extremely possessive of the people he loves and cares for, the most. Gauri tells Yash that she cannot afford to lose him and hugs him. Abhi teases them and they feel awkward.

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update

Meanwhile, Sanjana calls up Isha's friend Dakshita and tells her about Isha's surprise birthday party. At Samridhi Mansion, Arundhati and Vimal prepare for snacks for the evening. She makes samosas, cutlets and also prepares for some lemon juice. Appa, Yash, Gauri and Abhi decorate the house for the party.

Gauri cleans up after decorating and Yash accidentally pops a party popper, making the place a mess again. Vimal cleans up the mess while Gauri gets mad at Yash. Isha enjoys some roadside food with her friends when she tells them about going home for a party after they finish eating. Dakshita gets a call from Sanjana and she suggests her to bring Isha directly to Shelter Farms instead of taking her home.

Sanjana brings Anirudh to shelter farms and he's surprised by the preparations Sanjana made for his daughter's birthday party. He asks how she made all the arrangements in such a short span and she tells him she can multi-task. Isha's friends come to Shelter Farms for the surprise birthday party.

Arundhati surprises everyone with the cake she baked for Isha's birthday. Everyone appreciates her efforts tells her that the cake might have turned out to be delicious. Arundhati waits for Isha at the doorstep waiting for Isha to come back home. At Shelter Farms, Isha's friends bring her at the venue. She's surprised to see her photo flex and the arrangements. Isha thanks her father for the arrangements but he asks her to thanks Sanjana instead. Isha thanks Sanjana and hugs her affectionately. Sanjana gets a gift for Isha and one of her friends ask if they can invite her other friends.

