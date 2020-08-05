'Red Sparrow' Ending Explained: What Happens With Dominika & Nate?

Released in 2018, Red Sparrow is a spy thriller film helmed by Francis Lawrence. Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton, the movie is loosely based on the 2013 novel of the same name by author Jason Matthews. As any good espionage thriller, Red Sparrow also engages in quite interesting twists and turns in its narrative. The climax of the movie takes a 180-degree turn with a shocking finale scene.

'Red Sparrow' ending explained

The premise of the story revolves around the life of a Russian intelligence officer Dominika (played by Jennifer Lawrence), who is sent to contact a CIA officer Nate Nash (played by Joel Edgerton) in the hope of discovering the identity of a mole who is passing secret intelligence information. While continuing their mission Dominika meets to seduce Nate Nash who recognizes that she is a Russian intelligence operative and he attempted to convince her to defect.

After witnessing the brutal murder of a fellow agent by her uncle Ivan who convinced her to be a part of their mission, Dominika being scared for her life and that of her sick mother approaches Nate and agrees to be a double agent. During the climax of the film, when Dominika witnessed Nate being tortured by Marotin (Ivan’s man), he first pretends to assist him.

However, when he lets his guard down, Dominika kills Marotin but gets badly injured in the process. She wakes in the hospital where General Vladimir Korchnoi, a high-ranking official who works with Ivan, reveals himself as the mole. He explained to her that he was initially patriotic but became disillusioned later after witnessing Russia’s corruption. He tells Dominika that he fears he will get caught soon and hence instead of dying in vain he wants her to expose his identity to Ivan.

However, he also wants her to continue his quest after his death and replace him as a mole to pass critical intelligence to the CIA. However, Dominika decides to frame Ivan instead of General Vladimir. She contacts her superiors and fabricates him by producing false evidence. Ivan is killed and Dominika is honoured in Russian military ceremony which is also attended by General Vladimir.

Back in Russia when Dominika lives with her mother, she receives a phone call from an unknown person. The person on the call plays Grieg’s piano concerto, which she previously told Nate was the first piece she danced too. The phone call hinted that Dominika and Nate’s love story hasn’t ended and there’s more to it. The director of the movie has also reportedly been open to the possibility of a sequel movie to Red Sparrow. However, the sequel isn’t officially confirmed yet.

