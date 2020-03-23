Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Birthday With Family In Laps Of Nature, Shares Adorable Pic

The Cruel Intentions star Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 44th birthday on March 22. Amid the global call for social distancing and self-quarantine, the actor chose to spend her birthday with nature this time. Reese celebrated her birthday by going for a hike with her husband and three kids. They all posed for a family picture as they kicked off her birthday celebrations.

Reese Witherspoon shares a family hiking picture

Reese Witherspoon took to her social media to share the picture. She captioned the picture, "One of the best birthdays ever!🎈So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you! Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family...all gifts from the heart. 🥰Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I’m a very lucky lady. 💕💫🎂 (sic)".

The comments section quickly started buzzing as many celebrities and fans started commenting on the post. As Courtney Cox said "Love You", Candace Nelson commented, "Perfection! Love you Reese!!!" Gwyneth Paltrow also took to the comments section and said, "Happy happy dear @reesewitherspoon 💖" while Octavia Spencer chose to lift her up as she commented, "You are loved!"

On the work front, Reese Witherspoon was last seen in a Mini TV series titled Little Fires Everywhere where she essayed the character of Elena Richardson. She also made an appearance on The Morning Show and was seen with her FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston. Reese is set to be a part of multiple projects including Tinker Bell, Wish List, and Fierce Queens. She will also be seen in Legally Blonde 3 where she will reprise her character of Elle Woods.

