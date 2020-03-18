Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Was "harassed And Assaulted" As A Child Actor In H'wood

Big Little Lies actor Reese Witherspoon in a recent interview opened up about being assaulted and harassed as an actor. In the interview, Reese also discussed being shamed for disclosing these incidents pretty late and not raising her voice when the incidents took place. The Gone Girl producer then further discussed the change Hollywood has witnessed since she was a child actor.

Reese opens up about being harassed and assaulted

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. Reese is not only an actor but a producer as well. The Big Little Lies actor has never shied away from voicing her opinion about a certain issue. Recently in an interview with a media portal, Reese Witherspoon opened up about suffering assault and harassment as a child actor.

Also read | Books Sonali Bendre, Reese Witherspoon & Other Celebs Reading This Month

For those of you who are not aware of this, Reese Witherspoon starred in the film The Man on the Moon at the age of 15. After her debut, she became a go-to actor for child-centric roles. During her recent interview, Reese said bad things happened to her as a child actor. She continued and said that she was assaulted and harassed as a child star.

Reese Witherspoon also revealed that a journalist recently shamed her for not opening up about this issue anytime sooner. While discussing this question, Reese said one should tell their story on their own and time when they feel they are ready for it. Witherspoon further called out the journalist for calling her “selfish” for not speaking up about this issue sooner.

Also read | Friends Reunion Breaks The Internet, Charlie Puth 'cries' As Reese Witherspoon Goes 'Epic'

While talking about the change in Hollywood since she was a child actor, Reese Witherspoon said that there was no public reckoning 25 years ago for these issues. She also mentioned that there was no social media presence but now these apps have created “a new way for people to express themselves”. While talking about the #MeToo movement, Reese said that grew up thinking, “you dress the way you wanted to be treated.”

Also read | Reese Witherspoon Gets A Pleasant 'orange' Surprise From Beyonce

Also read | Golden Globes 2020: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Enjoy Champagne Offered By Beyonce

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.