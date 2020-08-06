Reese Witherspoon Shared A Meme On Herself To Describe Months Of 2020 & Everyone Agrees!

The Emmy Award nominations for 2020 were announced on August 4. HBO’s Watchmen became the most-nominated series this year followed by Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Ozark. However, netizens have been expressing their disappointment towards the shows snubbed during the Emmy nominations.

Several fans took to Twitter and asked why Reese Witherspoon was not nominated despite having appeared in three different shows this year. Several fans expressed how upset they were that Kristen Bell and even Better Call Saul actors were snubbed by Emmy Awards.

However later that day, Reese Witherspoon shared a meme on her Instagram that become viral now. She captioned her post with the word "Yup" and everybody agrees with her. She tagged her post as #2020 by depicting how she felt about the year 2020. Read on.

Reese Witherspoon Instagram post takes over social media with her meme

The social media saw another trend started with the Reese Witherspoon challenge just after the actor herself posted her pictures in the form of the meme. The meme had pictures of Reese from her films, where each month described how the actor felt in each month. Giving a hilarious take to the feeling of unknown amidst the pandemic, Reese shared this meme a day ago. Take a look.

Many of her contemporaries and friends from the industry felt her meme and started a new Reese Witherspoon challenge. Check out what her friends commented on her meme. There were many other Hollywood celebrities who followed the trend and made their own memes with the same trend.

Image courtesy: Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Reese Witherspoon on the work front

Reese Witherspoon will be starring in two upcoming romantic comedies for Netflix - Your Place Or Mine and Cactus. Your Place Or Mine focuses on two long-distance best friends, who change each other’s lives. While Reese Witherspoon decides to pursue a lifelong dream, her friend volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.

The story of her other Netflix film Cactus revolves around the life of a woman, who gets pregnant at 45. Her unprecedented pregnancy causes her to rethink the structured life she has created for herself and leads her on an unconventional journey towards love, family and adjustments with the reality.

Not just one... but two Reeses.



We’re excited to announce that @ReeseW will produce & star in *two* new Netflix rom-coms: YOUR PLACE OR MINE from screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna (THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA) & producer Jason Bateman, and THE CACTUS, based on the bestseller.



