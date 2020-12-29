Reese Witherspoon Recalls An Incident With Ex-husband Ryan Phillippe During 2002 Oscars

Big Little Lies fame Reese Witherspoon recently opened up about an incident that occurred during the 2002 Oscars. The actor reveals that she was "flummoxed" by her then-husband Ryan Phillippe's comment at the Oscars about her earning more than him. On reminding Reese Witherspoon about the incident, the actor was quite stunned as she did not expect it coming.

During a recent appearance on the HFPA in Conversation podcast, Reese Witherspoon was reminded of a moment from the 2002 Oscars. During the award ceremony, the actor presented an award with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who said that Reese should speak before him because, as he put it, "You make more money than I do". The actor recalled the incident and revealed that the line said by Ryan was not planned ahead of time and caught her off-guard.

The actor said that she forgot that the incident even happened and then agreed to him saying it. She added that the sentence was not scripted and he also didn't tell her that he was going to say that before it happened on air. Reese also revealed that she was a little ‘flummoxed at the moment’. The Wild actor, who announced her separation from Phillippe in 2006, admitted that she still doesn't know what led him to say that. But she also believes that women face increased pressure to achieve financial success.

Talking about the pressure that women face, the actor said there are so few women who make a lot of money that sometimes they're ashamed of it, and sometimes they're expected to give more and do more and be more to others in the same position that, say, a male star wouldn't be expected to do it. She also said that gender norms have changed among several societies.

Reese has revealed that she does not feel ashamed of being a woman and making money. There are women all over the world who have no opportunity or education or ability to make money. And the more women who make more money, give more money, take care of their societies, take care of their communities, do more with that money.

About the actor

Reese Witherspoon has worked in a number of movies as well as TV shows. The actor is best known for her roles in Legally Blonde, Twilight, American Psycho, The Mindy Project, and many more. Many fans will also recognize Witherspoon for her role in the famous sitcom Friends in which she plays Rachel's sister, one of the main characters in the show. She was last seen in the Little Fires Everywhere show.

