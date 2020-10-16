'Sweet Home Alabama' Cast List: From Reese Witherspoon To Josh Who Played Pivotal Roles

Sweet Home Alabama is a romantic comedy film that was directed by Andy Tennant. The plot of the film revolved around the life of Melanie, a successful fashion designer. Sweet Home Alabama characters were essayed by Hollywood’s top actors. From Reese Witherspoon to Josh Lucas. Take a look at the cast of Sweet Home Alabama.

Sweet Home Alabama Cast

1. Reese Witherspoon as Melanie

Reese Witherspoon essays the role of Melanie Carmichael, a successful fashion designer who adopted to the surname to hide her poor Southern background. Not only is Reese Witherspoon a well-known actor, but also a successful entrepreneur. Reese was recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Reese featured in films such as Election, Walk the Line, Monsters vs Aliens, Mud and Wild. Her film Legally Blonde was a big success at the box office.

2. Dakota Fanning as Young Melanie

Young Melanie Smooter in the film was played by Dakota Fanning. Dakota Fanning is an American actress that rose to fame at the age of seven. She performed the role of Lucy Dawson in the film I Am Sam. Fanning also featured in movies such as Uptown Girls, Man on Fire, War of the Worlds, Dreamer, The Cat in the Hat and Charlotte’s Web. Apart from films, Dakota Fanning also featured on the cover of fashion magazines such as Elle, Vanity Fair and Cosmopolitan.

3. Josh Lucas as Jake Perry

Josh Lucas essayed the role of Melanie’s estranged husband Jake Perry. Josh Lucas featured in films such as American Psycho, You can count on me, The Deep End, A Beautiful Mind and Hulk. He also featured in the popular film Life As We Know It. Lucas made his debut in the film Alive by Frank Marshall. Apart from movies, Josh Lucas also featured in various television series such as The Firm, Yellowstone and The Mysteries of Laura.

4. Patrick Dempsey as Andrew Hennings

Played by Patrick Dempsey, Andrew Hennings is a charming and wealthy man who proposes Melanie. Patrick Dempsey is popularly known for his role of neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd in the television series Grey’s Anatomy. Dempsey also starred in Can’t Buy Me Love and Loverboy. Patrick Dempsey essayed the role of Detective Mark Kincaid in the film Scream 3. Other movies that featured Dempsey were Brother Bear 2, Enchanted and Bridget Jones’ Baby.

5. Candice Bergen as Mayor Kate Hennings

Kate Hennings, the mother of Andrew Hennings is the Mayor of New York City. She roots for her son to become the President of the United States. Candice featured in films such as Bride Wars, The Romantics, A Merry Friggin Christmas and Book Club. Apart from films, Candice also featured in television shows such as Law & Order: Trial by Jury and Boston Legal.

The rest of the cast included Fred Ward, Jean Smart, Ethan Embry and Melanie Lynskey. The movie also featured Courtney Gains, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Rhona Mitra. Nathan Lee Graham, Sean Bridgers, Fleet Cooper, and Kevin Sussman were also part of the cast.

